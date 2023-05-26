Music
candlelight concert toronto

Outdoor candlelight concert series is coming to Toronto as part of global tour

A candlelight concert series is coming to Toronto and this time it's going to be outdoors.

Picture a summer evening surrounded by candlelight as you listen to renditions of some of your favourite music. Sounds great, right?

What is the event?

Candlelight concerts are being planned for major venues in Toronto where live musicians will pay tribute to popular artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

These versatile concerts will also feature classical music and film scores where musicians perform pieces by famous names like Tchaikovsky and Hans Zimmer.

The events are spread across venues including Downsview Park and Evergreen Brick Works.

Tickets for the concerts start at $30 and vary depending on the artist. 

Toronto candlelight concert dates and locations
Lead photo by

Fever
