Tegan and Sara cancel Toronto show with just one day's notice and fans are bummed

The Toronto curse has taken another highly-anticipated concert away from local music stans, with twin indie pop icons Tegan and Sara confirming that they will not be performing as scheduled at The Danforth Music Hall tomorrow night.

"Tegan has laryngitis. The doctor said she needs a few days vocal rest. We'll see you in Detroit. And between now and then Tegan promises not to say a word. Not even when Georgia (her dog) FaceTimes her," announced the duo on Twitter and Instagram Monday morning.

"Thank you to everyone in Washington DC for helping us get through last nights concert. A hard day ended with a truly spectacular celebration. We are all so incredibly grateful to each and every person who showed up and sang and helped us bring the show to life even though Tegan couldn't sing."

An image attached to the post clarifies that the Nov. 1 show in Toronto has been cancelled due to illness ("thankfully not COVID," it reads.)

Refunds will be automatically processed to all ticketholders from their original point of purchase.

"We were so looking forward to tomorrow night and hate to have to cancel but promise to return soon and make it up to everyone," say the sisters, who recently released their tenth studio album and are currently on their Crybaby Tour with special guest Tomberlin.

Tegan has laryngitis. The doctor said she needs a few days vocal rest. We’ll see you in Detroit. And between now and then Tegan promises not to say a word. Not even when Georgia (her dog) FaceTimes her. Thank you to everyone in DC for helping us get through last nights concert. pic.twitter.com/HMakApJZVp — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 31, 2022

Toronto would have been the fifth stop on their tour, with 14 more scheduled over the next month. Despite the fact that Tegan and Sara are Canadian (born in Calgary,) their only other tour stop north of the border is in Vancouver on Nov. 20.

While understanding of the situation, fans are nonetheless sad to be learning the news of the Toronto show's cancellation.

"This was the only time I could meet them at the VIP," lamented one. "I can't go to any other shows. I hope they come back to Toronto."

"Oh man that sucks. I hope you feel better Tegan. I'm so sad for my friends who are gonna miss you now," wrote another. "Take it easy."

This is literally the SECOND time I've seen @TeganandSara outdoors in cold weather and then THE NEXT DAY one got sick & the other had to carry the vocals at the next show before cancelling shows entirely.



Exact same thing happened after Philly in Jan 2013 when Sara got sick. — Michael MPH 🇺🇸 ✌🏼 (@PhillyPartTwo) October 31, 2022

Tegan and Sara fans are far from alone when it comes to being disappointed by cancelled shows; from Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes to The Weeknd and even Drake — All Canadian citizens — concerts have been getting cancelled at a clip since Toronto emerged from lockdown mode.

The reasons vary; Kacey Musgraves cancelled her concert in February due to bad weather, Skip Marley was denied at the border last month,

We don't know why Pete Davidson bailed on JFL Toronto, but that happened too.

And don't even get me started on music festivals.

Fortunately, Tegan and Sara fans got a reasonable amount of notice before the scheduled concert — not all locals (and people travelling in from afar) have been so lucky, with major shows being cancelled just hours before doors this past year.