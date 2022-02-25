Music
Kacey Musgraves cancels Toronto concert with 3 hours notice over 'inclement weather'

Tonight's highly-anticipated Kacey Musgraves show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto has been cancelled, y'all.

Blame Mother Nature — or better yet, blame whoever it is on Musgraves' team that has decided Toronto's current weather situation has made a performance here impossible.

Scotiabank Arena itself broke the news to fans at 3:43 p.m. on Friday afternoon, just over three hours before doors were set to open for the final stop (and lone Canadian stop) on the Texan singer-songwriter's Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour.

"Kacey Musgraves' show this evening at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON is canceled. The inclement weather in the area made it impossible for vital production elements to arrive in time," announced the venue Friday afternoon.

"No action is required to receive a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days."

Scotiabank Arena notes that if the tickets were transferred to you from someone else, whoever originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster will receive the refund.

"The show was meant to be the final date on Musgraves' hugely successful 'star-crossed : unveiled tour,' which hit major cities including sold out dates at NYC's Madison Square Garden and LA's Crypto dot com Arena," wrote Scotiabank in its statement for some reason, as if fans don't already know that.

Thousands of the Grammy-winning artist's fans were looking forward to this evening's show and are notably disappointed by the cancellation, especially given what many seem to feel is a pretty weak excuse.

"lmao, imagine cancelling a show 3 hrs before it starts... when there is no weather and no weather is expected. incredible stuff," wrote one local in response to the news.

"girl what weather WOWWWWW," wrote another.

Toronto is cold today at -6 C with a wind chill of -15 C expected overnight, but it's nothing undriveable. Not by a long shot.

Many fans are rushing to the artist's defence, however, to note that while it's sunny and dry in Toronto, there are serious snowstorms raging in other parts of the U.S. and Canada that may have impacted the tour's journey.

Regardless of why the show was cancelled, many are furious over the short notice — especially those who flew in from other cities just to see Musgraves in person.

"I flew from Edmonton," wrote one in response to the announcement. "Any recommendations for things to do in Toronto?"

(P.S., we have some.)

Musgraves seems genuinely sorry about the fact that her only Canadian show is being cancelled — even though it's being canned in FEBRUARY due to WINTER WEATHER in TORONTO.

"Hey everyone. I'm extremely sad to say tonight's show in Toronto has to be cancelled. The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night. Without them there is literally no way to put on this show," she wrote in a statement published via Twitter Friday afternoon.

"Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment. I'm so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment."

Kacey Musgraves

