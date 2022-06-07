Justin Bieber cancelled both of his Toronto shows hours before the concert

Sad news for some Beliebers today. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber has cancelled both of his Toronto shows hours before the concert due to being sick.

In a recent Instagram story, Bieber posted an apology about cancelling the next few shows.

#BREAKING: Justin Bieber has cancelled his Toronto shows for tonight and tomorrow due to an illness.



Bieber posted his regrets on Instagram moments ago. pic.twitter.com/GlsMXcpDqs — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) June 7, 2022

"Can't believe I'm saying this, I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you all so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!" the story reads.

Fans have expressed their sadness over this cancellation.

Justin Bieber just announced that due to being sick, he will have to postpone his upcoming shows. I was suppose to see him Monday after 7 years & this show being postponed/cancelled 3xs in the last 2 years. I was really looking forward to this. — Jailene (@CuevasJailene) June 7, 2022

With many fans looking forward to going to one of his shows.

Justin Bieber cancelled his Toronto show the day before I’m crying and throwing up — - (@queenoferi) June 7, 2022

Other fans are disappointed that he's cancelled and postponed shows multiple times now.

Justin Bieber just postponed his Toronto shows tonight and tomorrow… this is the THIRD time he’s cancelled/postponed a show I was supposed to go to 😿 — jere〽️y (@nohairjer) June 7, 2022

Scotiabank Arena made a statement regarding the postponing of the shows, stating that rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Statement Regarding Justin Bieber June 7 & 8 Concerts pic.twitter.com/GoZWb8MvU8 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) June 7, 2022

The next few concerts included both Toronto shows, Washington and New York City. Bieber has yet to announce which shows will be impacted but Toronto for sure will be postponed as the shows are later tonight and tomorrow.

Although the shows are cancelled, luckily there is a Justice World Tour Pop-Up that you can check out that has exclusive merch you can grab as a souvenir.