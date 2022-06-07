Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 11 hours ago
justin bieber cancelled shows

Justin Bieber cancelled both of his Toronto shows hours before the concert

Sad news for some Beliebers today. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber has cancelled both of his Toronto shows hours before the concert due to being sick.

In a recent Instagram story, Bieber posted an apology about cancelling the next few shows.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you all so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!" the story reads.

Fans have expressed their sadness over this cancellation.

With many fans looking forward to going to one of his shows.

Other fans are disappointed that he's cancelled and postponed shows multiple times now.

Scotiabank Arena made a statement regarding the postponing of the shows, stating that rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

The next few concerts included both Toronto shows, Washington and New York City. Bieber has yet to announce which shows will be impacted but Toronto for sure will be postponed as the shows are later tonight and tomorrow.

Although the shows are cancelled, luckily there is a Justice World Tour Pop-Up that you can check out that has exclusive merch you can grab as a souvenir.

@justinbieber

