Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
justin bieber justic world tour

Toronto just got a Justin Bieber pop up that has exclusive merch

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Calling all Beliebers! Justin Bieber is back in Toronto for two back-to-back shows at the Scotiabank Arena and to celebrate, he's hosting a two-day pop-up shop where fans can get exclusive merch.

The Canadian pop star and CNTRBND have partnered up for an exclusive Justice World Tour Pop-Up on June 7 through June 8, the dates of Bieber's two local shows.

The pop-up is taking over CNTRBND's Yorkville location for exclusive merch available only in person.

CNTRBND has posted sneak peeks of the collaboration on its Instagram page that includes hoodies, sweatpants and matching sweatsuit sets.

Excited fans have flocked to the store in hopes of being able to grab some exclusive merchandise, creating lineups down the block.

Dedicated fans have been seen waiting out in the rain for the pop-up.

Merch is available on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last as there are limited quantities available.

The Justice World Tour Pop-Up will take place at CNTRBND at 135 Yorkville Avenue. The pop-up will be open on June 7 and June 8 from 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

If you won't be able to make it to the pop-up shop but still want to get some exclusive Justin Bieber goods, make sure to stop by your local Tim Horton's for their latest collab that will have a restock of the Timbiebs merch, featuring a new Biebsbrew tumbler.

Lead photo by

@justinbieber

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto just got a Justin Bieber pop up that has exclusive merch

DJs gets stuck in Gardiner traffic and almost missed their Toronto show

Jacob Hoggard's bail conditions include a strict curfew and wife supervision

Here's how long Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard could spend in prison for sexual assault

Music festival that was marred by violence is coming back to Toronto this summer

Someone documented their bonkers experience hanging out with Drake in Toronto

Drake mourns the death of world-famous Brampton rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Lil Baby is recording with Drake in Toronto and has been spotted around the city