Toronto just got a Justin Bieber pop up that has exclusive merch

Calling all Beliebers! Justin Bieber is back in Toronto for two back-to-back shows at the Scotiabank Arena and to celebrate, he's hosting a two-day pop-up shop where fans can get exclusive merch.

The Canadian pop star and CNTRBND have partnered up for an exclusive Justice World Tour Pop-Up on June 7 through June 8, the dates of Bieber's two local shows.

The pop-up is taking over CNTRBND's Yorkville location for exclusive merch available only in person.

CNTRBND has posted sneak peeks of the collaboration on its Instagram page that includes hoodies, sweatpants and matching sweatsuit sets.

A look inside Justin Bieber's Justice world tour merch pop-up at CNTRBND 👀 - 📹 Briana-Lynn Brieiro #Toronto #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/DRYriUdJPn — blogTO (@blogTO) June 7, 2022

Excited fans have flocked to the store in hopes of being able to grab some exclusive merchandise, creating lineups down the block.

This is what the line up for the Justin Bieber pop-up at CNTRBND in Toronto looks 😲 - 📹 Briana-Lynn Brieiro #Toronto #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/qcCtAhU3Du — blogTO (@blogTO) June 7, 2022

Dedicated fans have been seen waiting out in the rain for the pop-up.

Merch is available on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last as there are limited quantities available.

The Justice World Tour Pop-Up will take place at CNTRBND at 135 Yorkville Avenue. The pop-up will be open on June 7 and June 8 from 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

If you won't be able to make it to the pop-up shop but still want to get some exclusive Justin Bieber goods, make sure to stop by your local Tim Horton's for their latest collab that will have a restock of the Timbiebs merch, featuring a new Biebsbrew tumbler.