The Weeknd flies heartbroken young fan to Philly after Toronto show cancelled

What turned out to be a crushing moment has turned into a life-long memory for a six-year-old boy who ended up meeting The Weeknd in person this week after the artist's July 8 concert in Toronto was cancelled.

"Star boy" Phoenix was devasted after the kick off date of the Weeknd's new After Hours Til Dawn tour was cancelled due to the enormous (and annoying) Rogers outage last Friday.

A photo of the little guy crying, clad in his best Abel Tesfaye cosplay, went viral on social media. It grabbed the attention of Abel himself, who issued a tweet asking the public to help find him.

can someone please find him for me? https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 9, 2022

Well, it looks like the pair did meet a week later. Photos shared by Phoenix's father, Blake Louis Prince, show him meeting Abel in Philly.

The father and son were flown out to Philadelphia and given the royal treatment, which included being put up in a luxurious hotel. They also got VIP access behind the scenes of Thursday's production and hung out with the international superstar for the whole day.

Abel also signed Phoenix's red jacket and in return, Phoenix gave him a picture he'd coloured.

"I wouldn't be able to put this last week into words if I tried. We are forever grateful for this moment in time. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending the day with Phoenix and I today," read Blake's Instagram post.

Dreams do really come true!