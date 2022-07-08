The Weeknd cancels Toronto concert due to Rogers outage with less than an hour's notice

Today's massive and exceptionally disruptive Rogers outage just claimed another victim — or rather, tens of thousands of them, all lined up outside the Rogers Centre right now ahead of a scheduled Weeknd concert that, as it turns out, won't be happening.

"We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed to a later date due to service outages impacting venue operations. Information on a new show date will be shared as soon as possible," said the Rogers Centre in a statement sent to blogTO roughly nine minutes before doors opened for tonight's show.



"All tickets will be honoured for the new date. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience."

The Weeknd had already postponed his Toronto date twice.



People have been waiting literal years for this show and some have undoubtedly come from out of town for this only to find out it’s been cancelled at the last minute because of the Rogers outage.



This really sucks. https://t.co/MMGmn5GnWa — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 8, 2022

Needless to say, fans were not pleased to hear a PA message blasting out from the Rogers Centre announcing that the concert had been "postponed to a later date." Fans can be heard loudly booing as the message plays in videos from the scene.

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), one of Toronto's most-succesful musical exports, has yet to comment publicly on the abrupt postponement of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour hometown stop.

"Bringing my opera to a stadium near you," he wrote Wednesday in his most-recent tweet. "First stop… My Dear Toronto."

Eek. I guess not.

Appearing tonight at the Internet Outage Center in Toronto. It’s @theweeknd https://t.co/0MZKXNgAY6 — Prime Minister Jeff (Appointed not Elected) (@pasta_creator) July 8, 2022

One might think that The Weeknd is far from alone in postponing or cancelling performances in Toronto this evening on account of the nationwide Rogers outage, but several other concerts in the city are moving forward despite tech troubles.

Scotiabank Arena is advising Roger Waters fans to use their complimentary Wi-Fi when they arrive at the venue tonigh, and warning audience members that, while credit cards will still be accepted, debit cards won't work.

History is asking people attending tonight's Psychedelic Furs show to add digital tickets to their Apple Wallets or Google Pay apps before arriving, as is the Danforth Music Hall for Bebel Gilberto.

Keith Urban fans are being advised by Budweiser Stage to do the same thing, but as a cashless venue that cannot currently accept debit, the venue is urging patrons to bring credit cards.

Thanks for all the notice...

Wanna pay for my train fare?? Seems fare...if Im already there when you cancel and I wasnt early... — Mez (@RMezureux) July 8, 2022

The cancellation of tonight's Weeknd concert is hitting a lot of people hard after an already very rough, disconnected, debitless day.

the weeknd's concert is canceled and my data's slow as fuck and i barely have any cash so i can't get food i wanna dye rn actually 😂😂 — ︎🫣 (@seoqies) July 8, 2022

Many are furious, but not at Abel himself. It's not The Weeknd's fault that Rogers completely cacked out today (not that we know of, anyway. The big 3 telecom has yet to reveal what caused this ongoing outage or when it will be resolved.)

Yo @RogersCentre I’m gonna need you to, very respectively, figure it the fuck out. @theweeknd is in your house and it’s not a good look for ya, nor great on the people who traveled 2,000+ miles to see the man. Get your shit together. Please — Marquis Onorato (@MarquisOnorato3) July 8, 2022

Rather, they're pissed at Rogers and the Rogers Centre.

Spent $1000 on flights and a hotel for this the weeknd concert just for it to be cancelled at the gate. Fuck. — Cuck Simp Lord (@MikalBridgez) July 8, 2022

Fans who travelled into town just for the show are furious, as are people who've been waiting for years to see The Weeknd live, only to learn that they'll have to keep waiting.

the way I bought tickets for after hours in 2020 and in 2022 I STILLLL CANT SEE THE WEEKND https://t.co/jPS1LvsBnN — megs🌻 (@megss__b) July 8, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are based out of the Rogers Centre, issued a formal statement on Twitter at 6:23 p.m. Friday afternoon, seven minutes before doors opened for The Weekend's highly-anticipated concert.

