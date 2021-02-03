Music
Brooke Houghton
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
the weeknd tour

The Weeknd just rescheduled his world tour for 2022 and people don't know how to feel

Music
Brooke Houghton
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Weeknd just pushed back his After Hours world tour again — for the third time — giving fans something new to look forward to in 2022.

Toronto, the singer's hometown, scored four nights on the tour, with shows scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 2, April 10 and April 11.

The tour was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19. Now that fans have a whole extra year to wait, they have a lot of feelings.

Some fans were confused over whether or not his 2021 tour had been officially cancelled or if the 2022 dates are merely an extension of the existing tour.

However, given the state of the global pandemic, the tour has been officially pushed back to 2022. 

Others were worried about the tickets they purchased for the 2021 tour dates, but organizers say previous tickets will be valid for the new corresponding dates.

On Ticketmaster, the 2021 tour dates have been replaced with the new 2022 dates and they are available for purchase.

Many people are still concerned that concerts won't be happening in 2022 either, due to COVID-19, but The Weeknd seems to be crossing his fingers that his tour won't be pushed back a fourth time.

Some dedicated Toronto fans are willing to roll the dice that concerts will be allowed in Toronto again by 2022.

While others who have been burned before are proceeding with more caution.

Most people in Toronto are just excited to see the Weeknd live next year, if it is safe to do so.

Lead photo by

The Weeknd

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The Weeknd just rescheduled his world tour for 2022 and people don't know how to feel

Drake just paid off a Toronto man's entire OSAP debt and then some

Rising Toronto rapper on how he made a music video with Idris Elba and Courteney Cox

Shawn Mendes reveals how romance with Camila Cabello started

Toronto artist Charlotte Day Wilson is featured on Biden's inauguration playlist

Video provides the ultimate sneak peek into Shawn Mendes' Toronto condo

Toronto choir spent 100 hours on this tribute highlighting the city's food banks and shelters

Video of Toronto man screaming at closed Eaton Centre gets metal remix