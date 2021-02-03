The Weeknd just rescheduled his world tour for 2022 and people don't know how to feel

The Weeknd just pushed back his After Hours world tour again — for the third time — giving fans something new to look forward to in 2022.

Toronto, the singer's hometown, scored four nights on the tour, with shows scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 2, April 10 and April 11.

After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

The tour was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19. Now that fans have a whole extra year to wait, they have a lot of feelings.

When it’s another year until you can hear After Hours live.🤕 pic.twitter.com/gvV5Y2ggDb — Ben (@Ben_1098) February 3, 2021

Some fans were confused over whether or not his 2021 tour had been officially cancelled or if the 2022 dates are merely an extension of the existing tour.

sooooo 2021 tour isn’t happening? — jillian 🛸🧙🏼‍♂️👁 (@TheAfterHoursXO) February 3, 2021

However, given the state of the global pandemic, the tour has been officially pushed back to 2022.

Others were worried about the tickets they purchased for the 2021 tour dates, but organizers say previous tickets will be valid for the new corresponding dates.

If you already have tickets they're valid for the new dates I've just had an email from ticketmaster — Joanne Caldwell (@JoanneC1986) February 3, 2021

On Ticketmaster, the 2021 tour dates have been replaced with the new 2022 dates and they are available for purchase.

Many people are still concerned that concerts won't be happening in 2022 either, due to COVID-19, but The Weeknd seems to be crossing his fingers that his tour won't be pushed back a fourth time.

abel what makes you think we will be able to attend concerts by next year???? pic.twitter.com/RSobum6SM4 — zoe (@zxebella) February 3, 2021

Some dedicated Toronto fans are willing to roll the dice that concerts will be allowed in Toronto again by 2022.

What’s more weird? That the @theweeknd just announced the dates for his new world tour that got cancelled due to covid... or that I’m ready to buy tickets to the Apr 11th 2022 Toronto show?



I’m grasping at straws for a taste of normalcy! — Michael Greco (@michaelgreco82) February 3, 2021

While others who have been burned before are proceeding with more caution.

After The Weeknd postponed his After Hours Tour again to next year, I decided to request a refund for my ticket. I still hope to see The Weeknd in Toronto next year, most likely in April, but I will make a decision closer to showtime. — Jason Bouchard (@JasonBouchard88) February 3, 2021

Most people in Toronto are just excited to see the Weeknd live next year, if it is safe to do so.