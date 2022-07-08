Huge Rogers outage leaves tens of thousands in Canada without phone or internet

If you woke up to find you have no cell, internet and/or TV service Friday morning, you're not alone, as a widespread Rogers outage is impacting a ton of customers across Canada.

The issue started in the wee hours of the morning and continues to persist at the time of publication, and given that the telecom giant is one of the main three that residents rely on, tens of thousands of people are in the dark, communication-wise.

Rogers being down means pretty much every function at work is down. — J (@JoelKyle_M) July 8, 2022

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, it appears that problems began around 5 a.m., with large swaths of southern Ontario, Winnipeg, Montreal and Moncton among the most impacted locales.

The most reported issues are a total blackout of both mobile and landline internet service, though some are just experiencing just one or the other.

Not Rogers down. Now what exactly am I supposed to do about work 🤔 — KB ✨ (@KearaRenee_) July 8, 2022

Those of us who use different providers for each or aren't with Rogers at all are certainly feeling lucky to start our mornings off fairly normally as the brand's customers struggle with huge disruptions to work and life in general.

I am seeing this because I have two different internet connections



Yes I pay for two separate providers because of how often Rogers goes down and I cannot afford to be down for my business



I have redundancy but Rogers does not. — @jeffgignac (@JeffGignac) July 8, 2022

Though so many are without service, Twitter and Reddit are still chock full of complaints this morning, with Rogers customer service surely overwhelmed.

People are noting that some ATMs and debit machines at businesses are also being affected.

Heads up: The Rogers network is down all over Canada, and that includes interac services. — ViperTwoSix (@vipertwosix) July 8, 2022

And, Toronto police have have reported that people are having trouble calling 9-1-1, though the center itself is operational.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

(Update)

- Our 9-1-1 call center is fully operational

- Some Rogers Network callers may have difficulty connecting

- If the call connects please stay on the call as long as possible

- If you can't connect please call back

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

There's still no word on when networks might be back up again, as the brand has yet to comment on the issue.

It certainly isn't the only time in recent memory that this has happened, with the company having to dole out a credit to customers last year after a full day without wireless service.