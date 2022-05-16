There's apparently been a massive Rogers internet outage in Ontario for three days

If you're one of the millions of Ontario residents who gets their internet from Rogers, you may be encountering some serious issues with the service in recent days, as many customers have been reporting complete outages for multiple days in a row now.

@RogersHelps My Internet is down for the 4th day and it hasn’t been fixed yet. It goes offline in the afternoon around 2pm till midnight. Can I get timeline when this issue will be resolved?????? — chintan (@chintanthakkar8) May 15, 2022

People across the south of the province have been complaining of connectivity problems with the Big 3 telecom company, alleging at best spotty, and at worst a complete lack of internet and thus TV service.

It seems that the snag has been impacting areas ranging from downtown Toronto to Waterloo, Hamilton to Whitby, Barrie to Brampton and further, and have been ongoing for some people for more than three days straight.

@RogersHelps My internet and cable has been down in North York for the last 48 hours and your phone lines are full. What's going on?! — Mark Darren Mui (@mark_mui) May 16, 2022

"Everything is still a blackout and looks to be for the foreseeable future," says one user, Mark Wallace, who's been without service since Saturday.

As a result, he was unable to submit a school assignment, missed a request for an appointment and his phone data is now "going through the roof" — so much so that Rogers actually paused it because he was eating through it so quickly.

"Every aspect of my life is tied to the internet... and Rogers themselves have been unreachable."

Others online seem to have been encountering the same difficulties, with many particularly angry that they found themselves unable to stream the Toronto Maple Leafs' crucial game 7 against Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday evening.

@RogersHelps internet is down in komoka Ontario, game 7 hockey games on tv (which ignite runs) and I can’t watch on a saturday. Please fix this problem — Sean M N (@Sean_M_N) May 14, 2022

Some customers even appear to be having issues with their mobile browsing, as well as home phone service.

Same in Vaughan. Woke up to no phone, internet or TV. Can’t even get internet through data. — Qaseret (@Teresaq14) May 15, 2022

And it's apparently based on the complaints flooding social media that these are not individual, one-off disruptions.

@Rogers the internet has been bad for like 3 days now. Fix up! — Oyinkan (@oyinkanijose) May 16, 2022

Rogers, in response, has been asking customers to DM them directly about the issue, though they did not reply to blogTO with comment.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we appreciate the feedback! If you are still waiting for assistance please send us a DM as we would be happy to help right here on Twitter. ^PM — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) May 15, 2022

Outage reporting site downdetector.com claims there are no snafus through the provider at the time of publication, but it does show a large volume of interruptions in the past 24 hours.

@RogersHelps I have been experiencing unstable internet (downtown Toronto) for over 24 hrs now. Will this be resolved anytime soon? — ashwin alexander (@alexorer) May 15, 2022

In widespread outages in the past, Rogers has issued clients a credit, though that was in the case of wireless service, and not internet specifically.

This is definitely not the only time in recent memory that people in the GTA had to go without their Rogers internet, but it certainly may be one of the longest-lasting issues.