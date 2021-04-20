Here's how Rogers is compensating customers after that disastrous service outage

Monday's nationwide internet and cell phone service outage on the Rogers network undoubtedly cost a lot of people in Canada a lot of money — much of which they'll never be able to get back after a full day of being cut off from the world.

One thing customers of the telecom won't have to pay for, however, is the service they didn't receive.

Rogers announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be compensating all of its "valued customers" with "a credit equivalent" to one day's worth of service for all of the trouble they experienced on Monday.

"We know you depend on us and yesterday we let you down," reads a statement issued by the company just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. "For this we are truly sorry."

"A credit equivalent to yesterday's wireless service fee will be applied your May bill," the statement continues. "This will be done automatically and no action is required by you."

What about lost business for many suffering during covid lock downs that are dependant on wireless service? — Howard “Freight Train” (@Forberg69) April 20, 2021

Rogers went on to say that it would be "undertaking an in-depth review" of what happened in partnership with the Swedish communications giant Ericsson, which it had blamed earlier on Tuesday for the day-long service outage.

"We know this was related to an Ericsson software upgrade that caused devices to be disconnected from our network. We will use the findings of that review to help prevent similar issues from happening again," reiterated Rogers, once again pinning the blame on the company they're currently working with to roll out Canada's first 5G network.

"Again, we our offer our sincere apologies and will work hard to earn back your trust."

That won't be an easy feat, given how angry tens of thousands of people across the country were yesterday to be without acccess to the outside world amid a pandemic — especially those in provinces like Ontario, where stay-at-home orders are in effect.

You had an outage for nine hours.. please don't ask customers to DM you.. it's not tinder.. Please fix your target operating model.. (I) Ack the severity outage (ii) inform on twitter there is an outage and (iii) update customer via twitter on an hourly basis? — Anojan T (@anojan_t) April 19, 2021

It's nice for Rogers to do something to make amends, either way — the telecom industry isn't exactly known for being kind to customers, and it wouldn't have been uncharacteristic for a Canadian juggernaut of this size to just shrug and be like "whatever, they've only got three choices anyway."

"Connecting Canadians is at the heart of what we do, every day. Yesterday's events did not meet the level of service we strive to provide to our customers," said Rogers CTO Jorge Fernandes in a statement published early Monday evening.

"We know that there is a lot of uncertainty in your daily life right now. One of the things we don’t want you to have to worry about is staying connected. "

Data, SMS and voice call services have been fully restored for customers of both Rogers and its subsidiary Fido, says Rogers.

Said federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh of the situation in a tweet that has been liked nearly 8,000 times:

"More than ever, people rely on the internet to stay connected — especially in this pandemic. Today's outage is a symptom of a larger problem. The Liberal govt must promote real competition instead of protecting the profits of telecoms giants like Rogers, Bell and Telus."