Pete Davidson just cancelled his Toronto show and people are blaming Kim Kardashian

Standup comedian, actor, writer, SNL great and newly-minted Kardashian ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson is no longer scheduled to appear on stage the Just For Laughs Toronto festival this September.

Davidson, who's been making headlines this week for breaking up with Kim Kardashian and seeking therapy to deal with Kanye West's cyberbullying, was originally scheduled to perform "in coversation" at Meridian Hall on Sunday, Sept. 25, as part of JFL's annual Toronto offshoot.

The JFL Toronto team confirmed to blogTO on Wednesday that the upcoming 'In Conversation With Pete Davidson' performance had been cancelled.

Their stated reason? A "scheduling conflict."

well well well look who cancelled his Toronto show. Kris Jenner (ie hisPR team) was probably like “you’re absolutely not doing this right now”. #PeteDavidson #JFL #justforlaughs pic.twitter.com/Cvn3yd4SD8 — Lori Harito (@LoHo__) August 9, 2022

"Your ticket order for this production will be cancelled and refunded automatically by Ticketmaster," reads a letter from event organizers to people who'd already puchased tickets for Pete's show.

"The team at JFL Toronto appreciates your continuing enthusiasm and commitment to being part of this event, and are very sorry that the show needs to cancel at this time. We are sorry that we won't be able to host you for this performance at Meridian Hall, and hope we see you at other festival shows."

Davidson is far from alone when it comes to artists who've cancelled shows in Toronto lately — between Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Drake and others, our city has developed somewhat of a "cursed" reputation for concerts.

The recently-retired Saturday Night Live star may be the latest victim of the "Toronto curse," but some people suspect that another curse could be responsible for Davidson's cancelled show: The Kardashian Curse.

So you’re telling me that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian break up and SUDDENLY HIS TORONTO TOUR DATE NEXT MONTH IS CANCELLED? #jfl22 — N I K K I (@TheNikkiSin) August 10, 2022

For those unaware, Kim and Pete first started dating in October of 2021 after the second-eldest Kardashian sister hosted an episode of SNL. Incidentally, he also met his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande while filming SNL, back in 2018.

Kim and Pete (Kete? Pim?) remained a couple for nine months and are said to have split on Friday, a few weeks after Davidson had left to shoot something on location Australia.

"Sources" told PEOPLE that the 41-year-old entrepreneur and her 28-year-old comic beau couldn't make the long distance thing work, but that things ended amicably — for the most part. Davidson might be regretting all those tattoos he got featuring the initials of Kim's four children with Kanye West.

Ye, who harassed Pete so much over the past nine months that he needed to seek out trauma therapy, seems thrilled by the breakup of his ex-wife and "Skete," posting a fake New York Times cover to his Instagram profile bearing the words "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

The post has since been deleted.