Shawn Mendes just cancelled his Toronto shows and the rest of his tour

Shawn Mendes was set to go on an international tour this summer but unfortunately for the Mendes Army, the pop star just cancelled his Toronto shows and the rest of his tour.

Announced on his social media, Mendes wrote a statement explaining his decision, saying he isn't ready to get back on tour after some time away due to the last few years.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," the statement reads.

Shawn further explains that he has to cancel the tour dates in North America, the UK and Europe to take some time off for his health.

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

Fans have been quick to comment, showing the singer love all over social media.

sometimes we are not always ready and we always need time to ourselves so I hope you can heal yourself and I'll always be here for you you're one of the most important people in my life and I love you very much, I'm sorry for all this — andy | ltwt 28🕊️ VAI VER O JÃO (@LOVJMARAIS) July 27, 2022

Many have written that they're here to love and support him no matter what.

take care of yourself, we will waiting for you to be back. we love you shawn, don't forget it. — izucha (@puretinita) July 27, 2022

With most fans hoping he takes care of himself.

im sad but we understand! take care of yourself we love u🤍 — Rosie🎗 (@rose_lav43) July 27, 2022

People have been telling Mendes to take all the time he needs.

Take all the time you need, we love you and we’ll always be here ❤️❤️❤️ — Izumi de la Peña (@IzumiPena) July 27, 2022

Some have even commented saying that his health comes first.

we all love you so much shawn!! take care of yourself, your health comes first 🤍 we will always be here for when you're ready to be back — jeanie (@hslotdaylight) July 27, 2022

One fan even commented his own lyrics from his song A Little Too Much.

sometimes it’s all gets a little too much

but you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up

and you don’t have to be afraid

because we’re all the same

and we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much — adell || I SAW HARRY AND LOUIS (@xlouisxsun) July 27, 2022

While most comments are an outpour of love, some fans have been questioning about other upcoming shows.

One fan asked if tickets to this tour would be valid for the next tour.

I hope the tickets remain valid for the next tour — Rosa 🦋 (@S_hawn98) July 27, 2022

Someone else asked if this will affect the European shows next year.

does this mean the europe 2023 shows? — becca🌸 (@morphbecs) July 27, 2022

This news maybe be upsetting but big props go to Shawn for putting his own health first.

Shawn Mendes was set to play Scotiabank Arena on July 31 and August 2 and was set to be on his Wonder: The World Tour for an entire year, until August 2023.