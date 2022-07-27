Music
Shawn Mendes just cancelled his Toronto shows and the rest of his tour

Shawn Mendes was set to go on an international tour this summer but unfortunately for the Mendes Army, the pop star just cancelled his Toronto shows and the rest of his tour.

Announced on his social media, Mendes wrote a statement explaining his decision, saying he isn't ready to get back on tour after some time away due to the last few years.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," the statement reads.

Shawn further explains that he has to cancel the tour dates in North America, the UK and Europe to take some time off for his health.

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

Fans have been quick to comment, showing the singer love all over social media.

Many have written that they're here to love and support him no matter what.

With most fans hoping he takes care of himself.

People have been telling Mendes to take all the time he needs.

Some have even commented saying that his health comes first.

One fan even commented his own lyrics from his song A Little Too Much.

While most comments are an outpour of love, some fans have been questioning about other upcoming shows.

One fan asked if tickets to this tour would be valid for the next tour.

Someone else asked if this will affect the European shows next year.

This news maybe be upsetting but big props go to Shawn for putting his own health first.

Shawn Mendes was set to play Scotiabank Arena on July 31 and August 2 and was set to be on his Wonder: The World Tour for an entire year, until August 2023.

