Drake cancels highly anticipated Toronto Young Money reunion concert

The highly anticipated Young Money reunion at Drake's OVO Fest has been cancelled.

Just hours before Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne were set to take the stage on the final day of OVO Fest, Drizzy announced through Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible," read part of Drake's explanation.

The trio were intending to give fans a buzz-worthy reunion at Budweiser Stage tonight, closing out the long weekend OVO Fest. This was supposed to be the first time in seven years that all three stars performed together.

"I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all, I'm so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except COVID)," finished his statement.

This year marked the first time since 2019 that OVO Fest was able to take place in Toronto. On Thursday night, Drake hosted a Canadiaan night featuring performances from Nelly Furtado, Jully Black and k-os, among others.

DAMN Drake got Covid and OVO fest is postponed. That’s sucks for everybody who paid big paid money to see the Young Money Reunion concert. — J. (@jimmyyadig) August 1, 2022

It is unclear if fans will receive a refund for their tickets at this time. Two weeks ago when the festival was announced, some fans were shocked to see lawn seat tickets priced around $900.

I know everyone who bought Young Money reunion tickets are vexxxx — TVC 💫 (@Tara_V_C) August 1, 2022

This isn't Drake's first bout of COVID-19, either: he tested positive for the first time last summer.