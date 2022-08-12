Drake reveals the softest face tattoo in the history of rap

Just days after publicly dragging his own dad for getting a bad fatherly tattoo, Drake is debuting some fresh ink that also pays tribute to a family member — right on his frickin' face.

Yes, Toronto's chosen son can now be categorized as one of the many, many celebrities who have face tattoos (which are notorious for being painful, expensive, and potentially career-limiting, depending on one's job).

The piece is small, consisting of two letters placed under Drizzy's left eye in the style of teardrops.

Some artists, like Lil' Wayne and The Game, have gotten teardrop tats in honour of dead loved ones. Teardrops have also been known in some circles to signify time spent in prison or killing someone.

Drake's tattoo is none of these things, according to the rapper and mogul. It's simply a tribute to his mom.

While difficult to make out in the photo he shared to Instagram on Thursday night, the two marks on Drizzy's face appear to be a "S" and a "G."

"Sandra Gale," he wrote in the caption of that post, referencing his beloved mother (and Adonis doppelganger), Sandi Graham.

In addition to honouring his mom, Drake has also just earned himself the title of "richest rapper alive with a face tattoo."

A reel posted to the profile of Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist NAL on Thursday shows the Canadian recording artist in the process of getting inked. He doesn't even flinch as a high-powered needle goes in and out of the delicate skin beneath his left eye.

Some fans aren't thrilled by Drake's new piece, judging by comments from women who lament that his face is too beautiful to "ruin" and people who see it as some sort of "mid life crisis" signifier.

Others seem to dig the work, holding it up almost as inspiring and brave.

"Drake getting braids and a face tattoo in his 30s, lets you know anything is possible," wrote one Twitter user. "Go ahead and tell your manager to f*ck off the next time he asks you to mop the floor. Yolo."

Most, of course, are simply using the new tattoo as fodder for jokes.

"Man I'm concerned Drake got a face tattoo, what if rap doesn't work out?," joked another Twitter user of the 35-year-old Grammy winner and alleged billionaire.

"Drake the typa guy to get the worlds smallest face tattoo," wrote another still, referencing a timeless Drake meme that pokes fun at the rapper's soft / corny reputation.

Personally, I think Drake's new piece is the sweetest face tattoo to make headlines since Gucci Mane's ice cream cone... although I should clarify that I mean "sweet" as in "aw, he loves his mom," not "wow, that's a good tattoo."