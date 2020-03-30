Drake just shared his first public photos of son Adonis

The global 2019 coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the emotional states of people across all walks of life, from overworked front-line workers and people who've been laid off from their jobs to wealthy superstars — like Drake.

Toronto's favourite son took to Instagram early Monday morning with a lengthy message about hope, persistence and the importance of connecting to one's own inner light in these relatively dark times.

He also spoke to how much he's been missing loved ones while self-isolating inside his Toronto mansion, and shared photos to illustrate this of his mom, dad, ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux and their young son Adonis.

i don’t know what i thought drakes son was going to look like but this definitely is not it pic.twitter.com/384IusteSY — Sweet T👉🏼👈🏼 (@tylerfoster733) March 30, 2020

This marks the fist time Drake has ever publicly shared photos of his only child (that we know of) and the internet is going wild for them.

Adonis is so cute omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/r9iLM5oIx8 — i hate it here (@sonofdrws) March 30, 2020

Many online are pointing out how much Adonis, who turned two in October, looks like Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

Drakes son resembles his MOM so much. I think that is beautiful because drakes adores his mother so much. Best blessing ever. Adonis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/knMgtBrLQn — opinionhated (@opinion8te) March 30, 2020

Mrs. Graham definitely appears to have passed on those gorgeous blonde curls to her grandson.

i was confused at first on why drakes child don’t look him or Sophie but then I seen drake mom 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXNPQDgnP1 — charlie delgado (@onlytaron) March 30, 2020

Some on Twitter were surprised by what Adonis looks like, while others have taken on the task of explaining to them how genes work.

Trying to wrap my head and understand why people thought Adonis was going to look any different. Of course he would look more white with his parents genes. You wonder why Drake hasn’t shown him till now. Prob should’ve kept him in hiding the way Twitter is bashing the poor kid pic.twitter.com/nZl5o3bCuh — BP⁴ (@BPxRJLJ) March 30, 2020

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," wrote Drake on Instagram in his post containing five pictures of young Adonis.

The Grammy-winning Toronto-born rapper first went into self-quarantine after learning that he'd been exposed to at least one person who'd contracted COVID-19.

Drake has since tested negative for the deadly virus, but is no doubt exercising an abundance of caution when it comes to protecting his two-year-old son.