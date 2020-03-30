Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
drake son

Drake just shared his first public photos of son Adonis

The global 2019 coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the emotional states of people across all walks of life, from overworked front-line workers and people who've been laid off from their jobs to wealthy superstars — like Drake.

Toronto's favourite son took to Instagram early Monday morning with a lengthy message about hope, persistence and the importance of connecting to one's own inner light in these relatively dark times.

He also spoke to how much he's been missing loved ones while self-isolating inside his Toronto mansion, and shared photos to illustrate this of his mom, dad, ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux and their young son Adonis.

This marks the fist time Drake has ever publicly shared photos of his only child (that we know of) and the internet is going wild for them. 

Many online are pointing out how much Adonis, who turned two in October, looks like Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.

Mrs. Graham definitely appears to have passed on those gorgeous blonde curls to her grandson.

Some on Twitter were surprised by what Adonis looks like, while others have taken on the task of explaining to them how genes work.

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," wrote Drake on Instagram in his post containing five pictures of young Adonis.

The Grammy-winning Toronto-born rapper first went into self-quarantine after learning that he'd been exposed to at least one person who'd contracted COVID-19.

Drake has since tested negative for the deadly virus, but is no doubt exercising an abundance of caution when it comes to protecting his two-year-old son.

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

