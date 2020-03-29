City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus ontario

Ontario confirms 211 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

This morning, the government of Ontario announced the diagnosis of another 211 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the province, along with two more deaths caused by the communicable disease.

This is yet another instance of the biggest one-day jump in the number of positive cases in Ontario so far — and the first time the province has seen more than 200 new cases in one day — as community spread continues.

The provincial total now stands at 1,355, eight of those resolved and 21 of them resulting in fatalities.

Another 7,203 individuals are currently under investigation for potential infection out of the 49,186 Ontarians that have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, though testing has been restricted.

Information like the ages, regions, causes of transmission and statuses (hospitalized or self-isolating) of all of these newest patients is still pending and will be released from respective Public Health Units as they become available.

In the latest efforts to combat further community transmission, Premier Doug Ford has limited group gatherings to a maximum of five people and the federal government is strictly enforcing mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for recent travelers.

As the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada may still be to come, the public best heed the now-ubiquitous advice to practice social distancing, stay isolated at home as much as humanly possible and wash hands frequently and properly if we want life to go back to something resembling normal in the coming months.

