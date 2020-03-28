Ontario limits size of social gatherings to a maximum of 5 people

Ontario police had already announced that those violating orders preventing social gatherings of more than 50 people would face serious fines, but as of tomorrow that number is expected to drop to just five people.

This doesn't apply to essential businesses, child care facilities, and families of more than five. Apparently an exception will also be made for funerals.

This comes as more reports have trickled in this week of people leaving their homes and gathering in numbers not deemed acceptable by health professionals in the province.

People were spotted gathering closer than they should outside a Flemingdon Park apartment building in Toronto today #StayHome #Toronto #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/VMrsFUgthB — blogTO (@blogTO) March 27, 2020

People are now calling others out on social media reporting inappropriate gatherings that violate social distancing rules.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing (which involves not going out in public and staying physically distant from others) will continue to be enforced to prevent the spread of the disease.