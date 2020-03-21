City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
social distancing fines

Police will issue fines up to $500K to those who violate no gatherings more than 50 person rule

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Since a state of emergency was declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, police have announced they'll begin to issue fines to those violating the ban on gatherings of 50 people or more.

As the ban is an order made during a declared emergency, there's a $750 fine for failure to comply and a $1,000 fine for obstruction of persons. A much heftier $500,000 fine could apply to corporations.

It shouldn't be hard to avoid crowds of more than 50 people since all schools, libraries, playgrounds, movie theatres, venues, restaurants and bars are closed, but this is certainly extra incentive.

Just because you can't physically be around groups of 50 people or more doesn't mean you have to miss out on events, though.

Try visiting a virtual queer club or checking out a huge variety of other Toronto events that have moved online.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Yonge St. in downtown Toronto is almost totally deserted right now

Police will issue fines up to $500K to those who violate no gatherings more than 50 person rule

Ontario confirms 58 new coronavirus cases bringing provincial total to 369

Here's what Toronto Zoo animals have been getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown

Some supermarkets in Toronto are now limiting purchases to two per product

Parents in Toronto need to immediately stop taking their kids to playgrounds

Ontario just launched an online learning program for students stuck at home

Hundreds line up in Toronto to buy video games during a pandemic