Police will issue fines up to $500K to those who violate no gatherings more than 50 person rule

Since a state of emergency was declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, police have announced they'll begin to issue fines to those violating the ban on gatherings of 50 people or more.

As the ban is an order made during a declared emergency, there's a $750 fine for failure to comply and a $1,000 fine for obstruction of persons. A much heftier $500,000 fine could apply to corporations.

To protect yourself and your community during #COVID19 pandemic, please educate yourself on required closures as a result of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act here: https://t.co/EVWys7VVGN. To report non-compliance visit https://t.co/lkZoGzFVZa. pic.twitter.com/hTfIviEvgU — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) March 20, 2020

It shouldn't be hard to avoid crowds of more than 50 people since all schools, libraries, playgrounds, movie theatres, venues, restaurants and bars are closed, but this is certainly extra incentive.

Just because you can't physically be around groups of 50 people or more doesn't mean you have to miss out on events, though.

Try visiting a virtual queer club or checking out a huge variety of other Toronto events that have moved online.