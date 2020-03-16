Toronto has started moving events online to encourage social distancing

With an increasing number of Toronto residents in self-imposed isolation due to the risk involved in the spread of coronavirus, social distancing is in and gathering in large groups is out.

Since in-person events are a no-go for the time being, local organizers have begun to move the party online.

In the wake of Ontario health officials warning against gatherings of over 250 people, Facebook Live, Instagram and streaming platforms are quickly being adopted by organizers as an alternative to in-person events.

Local choir collective Choir!Choir!Choir! has planned CHOIR!NTINE: AN EPIC SOCIAL DISTANCING SING-A-LONG that's taking place via Facebook Live on Tuesday, March 17, with lyrics to songs like "Stand By Me", "Wish You Were Here" and the theme to Friends available on Google Drive.

This Tuesday from 8-9:30pm EST, you are invited to CHOIR!NTINE: AN EPIC SOCIAL DISTANCING SING-A-LONG



Where: https://t.co/m9cfdli0gr



Download lyrics here: https://t.co/yRMl7IzXdX



Then join our Livestream Tuesday at 8pm!



C! U! Soon! XOXOXO



PS: Invite your friends + fam! pic.twitter.com/XW4XsQNxp2 — Choir! Choir! Choir! (@choirchoirchoir) March 16, 2020

Similarly, Writers From The Block, a showcase of Toronto singer-songwriters, have moved their tour to Instragram for the Social Distancing Stay at Home Live Steam Tour happening nightly at 9 p.m. from March 16 to 21.

There's no doubt that this year's Earth Hour on March 28 is going to look a lot different as well. Organizers are already looking into creative ways to maintain a shared experience.

Earth Hour Music: an introspective piano experience in the dark with composer Frank Horvat will be broadcast live from Arraymusic on Walnut Street via live-streaming with a pay-what-you-can option available through PayPal.

It's difficult to predict how the coronavirus will continue to impact events and festivals in Toronto, but online events might help us feel just a little more connected.