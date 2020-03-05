Toronto is getting nervous about events and festivals because of coronavirus fears

As coronavirus fears continue to affect businesses, public transit and schools, the idea of congregating in a space with hundreds, if not thousands of people, has Toronto a bit on edge.

Fears over gathering in large groups has already prompted Shopify to cancel its annual conference in response to the outbreak, eliminating the "in-person" element and avoid putting anyone at risk of contracting the virus.

Avoid crowds and stay safe. #CoronaVirusCanada — Cuttlas (@Cuttlas6) March 2, 2020

"Corona fest," someone declared on Facebook in response to an announcement about this year's CBC Music Festival.

"Not the best idea right now with what’s going on too soon!!!," wrote another.

So far the coronavirus infection rate stands at 95,143 globally and has resulted in 3,252 deaths. Ontario currently has 17 confirmed postive cases of patients with the virus.

$40 bucks for this lineup? Yeah that’s not worth it to catch the #CoronaVirus sorry, @CBCToronto — Captain Kvetch (@CaptainKvetch_) March 4, 2020

While Canadian health officials maintain that the risk of contracting coronavirus 'remains low', concerns over gathering in large groups isn't sitting well with some.

Served with COVID19?



Tell me, how is that blogs like yourselves don't balance your foodie and event promotions with a warning about the #coronavirus?



Surely, you're not oblivious to what is going on?



Everyone has a responsibility to mitigate spread as much as possible. — Elitecounter (@Elitecounter1) February 29, 2020

One person was quick to point out that life doesn't stop for no outbreak.

One cannot stop living because the media creates a pandemic. These are the same individuals who made a color of a dress a controversy



SARS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, etc.



COVID19 has 2% mortality rate versus SARS who's 20% mortality rate.



Get facts not opinions & assumptions — Dr. E. Brown (@DrEBrow11394126) February 29, 2020

There has so far been no warning issued by Canadian health officials regarding gathering in large groups.

Elsewhere in North America, Santa Clara County in California has warned people over 50 and with medical conditions—a group more at risk for contacting the virus—to avoid large gatherings.

There's also a petition to cancel this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas over coronavirus fears.