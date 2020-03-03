City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc coronavirus

Here's how the TTC is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Public transit often gets a bad rap for accelerating the spread of contagious diseases across big cities — and this makes sense, given how many thousands of people cram together at rush hour and how few of them seem to cover their mouths when coughing.

With a whopping 1.6 million people riding the TTC every day, Toronto's buses, streetcars and subways can be likened to giant petri dishes under the right conditions, hosting all sorts of disease-causing microbes on their various grab-rails and surfaces.

Is COVID-19 among those bugs?

Probably not — only 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in all of Ontario so far, and they're all either past the point of infection or in self-quarantine.

Still, with new cases of the virus now being reported in the GTA every single day and 45 potential patients currently under investigation, the Toronto Transit Commission is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its customers and staff.

"We are in daily communication with Toronto Public Health and we are taking our advice from them as the reputable experts in this matter," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green of how the transit agency is dealing with COVID-19 concerns.

"On the operations side, we have increased end of line cleaning and are conducting daily sanitizing/wipe downs of hand rails/straps on vehicles and in stations, including hand rails on stairs, elevator buttons and touch points in public washrooms," he continued, noting that the TTC first increased its daily disinfection efforts in late January.

Green said that the TTC is "looking into" applying the same Aegis product that Metrolinx is currently using on its vehicles to grab and touch points.

The Aegis Microbe Shield Antimicrobial Spray works by putting an extra coating on surfaces to prevent bacteria from sticking for up to a year.

TTC management has also been distributing hand sanitizer and antimicrobial wipes throughout all of the organization's workplaces for staff to use.

"These are initiatives we've undertaken ourselves in an abundance of caution and to provide customers an extra level of comfort," says Green.

"We would follow any advice from TPH around if, when and how we need to change our practices."

Toronto Public Health is advising members of the public to continue washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

"Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands," advises TPH. "If you don't have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or arm."

As of today, 90,870 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide.

Nearly 3,000 people have died in China as a result of contracting the disease since it originated in Wuhan late last year. Another 166 people have died from COVID-19 across 72 other countries so far.

Lead photo by

Stuart Green

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how the TTC is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak

Doug Ford changes his mind about bigger class sizes in Ontario

Temperatures set to hit the double digits in Toronto this weekend

Toronto condo residents warned that security staff just tested positive for coronavirus

Ontario just confirmed two new cases of coronavirus

Toronto neighbourhood furious that street will be dug up for second time in less than 5 years

Disturbing video shows murder suspects dumping body outside Toronto hospital

Major GO train delays snarl morning commute in Toronto