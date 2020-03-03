Ontario just confirmed two new cases of coronavirus

Two new cases of COVID-19 have brought the total of confirmed cases in Ontario to 20. The 20 cases include three who have recovered. Forty-five additional individuals are under watch.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Hayley Chazan said the two newest cases in Ontario involve individuals who recently travelled to Iran and Egypt. The identities of both have not been disclosed.

Concern is growing along with the rise of confirmed cases in Ontario however, health officials and the province continue to assure GTA residents that efforts are being made to isolate those at risk. There are attempts to sterilize locations frequented by those affected by COVID-19.

Here in Ontario, Canada, we are being told not to go to Dr if flu symptoms are mild, but to self-isolate for 2 weeks. My conclusion from this is that many cases of COVID-19 will go undiagnosed. Wondering how accurate #'s of cases are if this has been the practice elsewhere. — Amanda Bennett (@queen_b2009) March 3, 2020

Management at a Scarborough Condo where a guard tested positive for novel coronavirus is disinfecting common areas. Lobbies, elevators, offices, and laundry rooms are being scrubbed.

Nine individuals in B.C. and Quebec have tested positive for the virus.

Many recent cases in Ontario include individuals returning from Iran, which now has upwards of 2,000 confirmed cases.