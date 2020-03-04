CBC Music Festival is back in Toronto this spring and tickets are only $40

A full day of music is on as the CBC Music Festival returns to Toronto this spring to feature a spotlight on Canadian artists.

Toronto's own Metric is headlinding this year's lineup of exclusively Canadian artists that's taking place over one day at RBC Echo Beach on Satruday, May 29.

Half Moon Run, Lights, Jeremy Dutcher, Dizzy, Geoffroy, Haviah Mighty and Snotty Nose Rez Kids are also performing with more acts set to be announced.

Admission for this annual music festival is comparatively cheaper than many of the other sping and summer ones with general admission tickets starting at $39.50 and kids under 12 totally free.

The festival also includes a kids zone, food trucks and lots space to bring a blanket and lay out.

Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m.