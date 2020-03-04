A Toronto college just shut down for the day to disinfect for coronavirus

A private career college in North Toronto has unexpectedly closed for the day after administrators learned that a student's spouse has tested positive for COVID-19.

CDI college North York at 4950 Yonge Street, just north of Sheppard, announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that a full, institution-wide shut down was necessary for "preventative sanitization" in light of the diagnosis.

"CDI College has independently decided to close our North York campus for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in order to do a thorough, proactive, preventative sanitization of the entire campus and classrooms," reads the statement, as provided to CP24.

"Cleanings will continue daily to further prevent the spread of germs."

CDI, which trains such professionals as office administrators, hospitality managers, personal support workers, pharmacy assistants and IT specialists, did not say when the student in question had last been on campus.

The student and their partner are both in self-quarantine, however, according to CDI.

A total of 20 confirmed positive cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have so far been recorded in Ontario, while another 102 are currently under investigation.

Nearly all of the province's patients — three of whom have already recovered — are from the Greater Toronto Area and 100 per cent of them have either a recent history of travel to China, Iran or Egypt, or have come into close contact with someone who has recently travelled to one of these countries.

Local cases of COVID-19 have shot up significantly over the past week, more than doubling between Friday and Monday alone, prompting many businesses, residences and public agencies to enhance their cleaning efforts — especially those with links to confirmed coronavirus patients.

The World Health Organziation maintains that maintains that the risk of infection with coronavirus is low for anyone who is not currently in, or has recently visited an area where COVID-19 is spreading.

"At this time, the virus is not circulating locally," reads a statement from Ontario's Ministry of Health issued Tuesday.

"However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread. The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources."