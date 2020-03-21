Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake coronavirus toronto

Drake says he tested negative for coronavirus after taking test

Toronto just saw its highest one-day leap in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, but some good news: Drake has tested negative for coronavirus. 

The Toronto rapper took to social media yesterday to inform the public of the pressing, groundbreaking, shattering news that we've all been urgently waiting to hear. 

After having a COVID-19 scare (Drake had been hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant, who recently tested positive for COVID-19), the 33-year-old went on Instagram Live with his dad and revealed that he'd taken a test for coronavirus. 

The rapper has been self-quarantining since news hit that KD had tested positive for the virus. 

Apparently all is good, according to his conversation with his pops, although he described the test as "uncomfortable". Likely more comfortable than suffering from the pandemic symptoms, at least.

Drake

