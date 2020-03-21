Drake says he tested negative for coronavirus after taking test

Toronto just saw its highest one-day leap in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, but some good news: Drake has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Toronto rapper took to social media yesterday to inform the public of the pressing, groundbreaking, shattering news that we've all been urgently waiting to hear.

Drake tells his dad he got tested for coronavirus and the results came back negative. pic.twitter.com/mOj8KmdQ8b — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 21, 2020

After having a COVID-19 scare (Drake had been hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant, who recently tested positive for COVID-19), the 33-year-old went on Instagram Live with his dad and revealed that he'd taken a test for coronavirus.

Drake when he found out KD tested positive for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NiEi194vGj — Brandon (@brandonray_432) March 17, 2020

The rapper has been self-quarantining since news hit that KD had tested positive for the virus.

Someone tell Drake to wear this so the Coronavirus will end pic.twitter.com/HbMhCVnwIU — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 14, 2020

Apparently all is good, according to his conversation with his pops, although he described the test as "uncomfortable". Likely more comfortable than suffering from the pandemic symptoms, at least.