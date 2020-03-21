Ontario confirms 58 new coronavirus cases bringing provincial total to 369

Ontario has seen its highest one-day leap in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, bringing the provincial total to 369 positive confirmed cases.

Ontario's Ministry of Health updated its dedicated coronavirus page Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. to reflect an additional 58 positive cases since Friday night's update, which showed a total of 311 cases.

The Province is currently investigating 7,239 potential COVID-19 cases, with six resolved cases and two deaths so far.

More than 15,700 people have tested negative to date.

Today marks the third largest consecutive jump in overnight positive cases, following an increase of 50 cases yesterday, and 43 the day before.

Two new cases have been reported in Toronto, with one woman in her 50s who recently travelled to Germany and is now in self isolation, and a man in his 60s who also recently travelled to Europe.

According to the province's tally, other new cases are located in Hastings Prince Edward, Durham, Simcoe Muskoka, York, Peel, and Ottawa.

Public health officials are continuing to tell residents to wash their hands regularly and stay at home, even if you feel passionately about video games.