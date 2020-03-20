Ontario confirms 50 new coronavirus cases bringing provincial total to 308

Ontario just saw its highest one-day leap in COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with a total of 308 cases now confirmed in the province.

Ontario's Ministry of Health updated its dedicated coronavirus webpage at 10:30 a.m. this morning — as it does daily — to reflect the new numbers and indicate than an additional 50 cases have been confirmed.

Currently the province has 301 active cases, 5,485 under investigation, five resolved and two deceased.

More than 1,300 people have also tested negative to date.

According to the province's tally, the new cases are located in Hamilton, Peterborough, Durham, Hastings Prince Edward, Ottawa, Waterloo, Peel, Toronto and York.

Locations, genders, ages and methods of transmission for 25 of the new patients are currently listed as "pending."

Aside from those listed as "pending," the methods of transmission for all new cases are either listed as either travel or close contact.

And while there has been some evidence of community transmission within Ontario, public health officials continue to urge all residents to stay home if you can, wash your hands regularly and practice social distancing in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.