Second COVID-19-related death confirmed in Ontario

A man in his 50s has been confirmed as Ontario's second COVID-19-related death, according to Halton Region Public Health. 

The man had an underlying health condition and was being treated at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Milton District Hospital.

"This is the tragic proof that we need to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and taking action to protect yourself and those around you," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, in a statement.

"This is a larger community issue and I know that everyone joins me in extending their deepest condolences to his family at this time."

This marks the second COVID-19 related death in the province and the 10th in Canada. 

The first coronavirus-related death in Ontario — a man in his 70s in the Muskoka region — is still under investigation, as it remains unclear whether he died because of the virus or just while having it.

The news of the second death comes just after Ontario confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases in the province Thursday morning, which is the highest one-day case jump so far.

Ontario has now recorded a total of 257 confirmed cases to date, with five of them resolved and two of them deceased. 

