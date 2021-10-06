The Drake the type of guy memes have returned and they're all so spot on

Part of what makes Drake one of the world's most adored superstars is undoubtedly his refreshingly soft side, whether it be the lovelorn lyrics he emblazons across billboards and merch, his tendency to put his love for his son on blast, his heart-shaped haircut or the sweet gestures he performs for fans.

But as much as we all love the 6ix god, we also love to tease him — laughing with him, not at him, of course — for his very unique brand of cheesiness.

Perhaps due to the release of his new album (aptly titled Certified Lover Boy) last month, a social media trend centred on the rapper has been revived in recent days: the "drake the type of guy" meme.

Drake a dude who mid conversation whilst laughing with friends looks around at all of them and says “I needed this” — a local (@jedwill1999) October 2, 2021

People have had a rollicking time inventing things they imagine Drizzy would say and do in certain situations, as we all feel like we know the man personally given how much of his heart he [over]shares with the public.

Drake the type of guy to sigh loudly until someone asks whats wrong — Hu💤aifa (@NotHuzaif) October 5, 2021

Fans seem to imagine the rapper as the king of the lamest of dad jokes, saying things like "see you next year!" on New Year's Eve and "time for you to get a watch" when someone asks for the time.

drake the type of guy to rub his hands together and say "lets dig in!!" before eating food pic.twitter.com/2RtDgvNSsm — balmain interlude (@interludetheart) October 3, 2021

They also think of him as that cringeworthy dude who asks where his hug is when he runs into pals or pretends he has a girlfriend who goes to another school to seem cool.

Drake the type of guy to say “you got sum on your shirt” then flick your nose pic.twitter.com/bs7dPssI81 — Aiden🎃 (@aidenbtw__) September 29, 2021

Getting to see the Toronto darling glow up from an awkward teen on Degrassi to topping charts and bringing the city international recognition means we've been right there beside him for every step of his journey.

drake the type of guy to cover his ears during a fire drill — Audrey Anim (@AudreyAnim) October 6, 2021

It also makes his unabashed corniness all the more charming.

Drake the type of guy to read all these jokes about himself like this pic.twitter.com/Y6skc7vUsV — dizzy 𓆝𓆞𓆟 (@RUNDIZZY) October 4, 2021

Given his sensitive nature, hopefully Aubrey isn't taking too much offence to the jokes, which definitely come from a place of love and are absolutely hilarious.