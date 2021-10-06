Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake meme

The Drake the type of guy memes have returned and they're all so spot on

Part of what makes Drake one of the world's most adored superstars is undoubtedly his refreshingly soft side, whether it be the lovelorn lyrics he emblazons across billboards and merch, his tendency to put his love for his son on blast, his heart-shaped haircut or the sweet gestures he performs for fans.

But as much as we all love the 6ix god, we also love to tease him — laughing with him, not at him, of course — for his very unique brand of cheesiness.

Perhaps due to the release of his new album (aptly titled Certified Lover Boy) last month, a social media trend centred on the rapper has been revived in recent days: the "drake the type of guy" meme.

People have had a rollicking time inventing things they imagine Drizzy would say and do in certain situations, as we all feel like we know the man personally given how much of his heart he [over]shares with the public. 

Fans seem to imagine the rapper as the king of the lamest of dad jokes, saying things like "see you next year!" on New Year's Eve and "time for you to get a watch" when someone asks for the time.

They also think of him as that cringeworthy dude who asks where his hug is when he runs into pals or pretends he has a girlfriend who goes to another school to seem cool.

Getting to see the Toronto darling glow up from an awkward teen on Degrassi to topping charts and bringing the city international recognition means we've been right there beside him for every step of his journey.

It also makes his unabashed corniness all the more charming.

Given his sensitive nature, hopefully Aubrey isn't taking too much offence to the jokes, which definitely come from a place of love and are absolutely hilarious.

