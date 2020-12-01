Drake shares sweet photo cuddling with son Adonis on Thanksgiving

Drake has been giving the world more of a window into his relationship with his son Adonis over the past few months, and, most recently, he provided a sneak peak of their sweet time together over the American Thanksgiving weekend.

Drake posted a photo on Instagram this past weekend showing a tender, cuddly moment between himself and Adonis, who turned three earlier this year.

In the photo, Drake has his eyes closed and is resting his head on his son's shoulder, while Adonis, whose signature curls have been braided, is leaning his head on his father's.

The photo has been liked more than four million times since it was first shared on the weekend, and several celebrities have commented including DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Keshia Chanté and more.

Fellow Ontarian Justin Bieber also commented, writing: "Now this is beautiful."

Drake's son, who he shares with mother Sophie Brussaux, was born in October of 2017, but the rapper didn't initially publicize the news of his child to the rest of the world.

When it did eventually come out that he had a son, many speculated that Drake had tried to hide Adonis from his fans, but he later confirmed in the song Emotionless that he was actually "hiding the world from [his] kid" in an effort to protect him.

And in March of this year, Drake shared a photo of his son with the public for the very first time.

Since then, he's become more open to sharing his beautiful child with the rest of the world, and he even posted an adorable picture of Adonis' first day of school just a couple months ago.