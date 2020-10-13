Music
Drake celebrates son's birthday with epic balloon display at his Toronto mansion

Drake is celebrating more life in Toronto with his son Adonis, who recently turned three years-old.

The rapstar posted a picture to his Instagram yesterday of him posing with Adonis in his Toronto mansion, surrounded by balloons.

Young Stunna.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Oh, to be a three-year-old again (read: the offspring of a wealthy celebrity). 

Drake, who only posted photos of his son for the first time earlier this year, is evidently getting more comfortable sharing pics of his son for his fans to see.

It feels like only yesterday the rapper admitted to his son's existence following Push T's diss track. How time flies. 

Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux also shared a photo of her son in an adorable space suit on her personal Instagram. 

"We did that @champagnepapi," tagging Drake. Wholesome content right there. 

