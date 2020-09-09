Drake shares cute photo of son Adonis on his first day of school

Kids grow up so fast, don't they? One minute you're learning of their very existence through a Pusha T diss track, and the next minute you're clicking a tiny heart to acknowledge their first day of school.

Drake's only son (that we know of) appears to be starting his academic career this week in style.

"First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid," wrote the Canadian superstar in the caption of an Instagram post featuring his son, Adonis Graham, Wednesday morning.

Adonis, who turns three in October, appears to be standing outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion (aka "The Embassy") in the photo while a black Cadillac Escalade awaits, presumably to chauffeur the youngster to some fancy private school... or perhaps the airport.

You see, the child's mother, French artist Sophie Brussaux, also posted an image to Instagram this morning featuring Adonis.

"1ère rentrée! Maman est fière de son grand garçon (petit koala à temps partiel)," she wrote, which loosely translated means "first back to school! Mom is proud of her big boy and part time little koala.)"

Is he in North America? Is he in France? It's not really anyone's business outside of the kid's family. His first-day-of-school lewk, on the other hand, is winning praise all over the web.

Many complimented young Adonis' hair (his signature blonde curls are styled into braids) and his outfit in the comments of Drake's post.

Champagne Papi's BTS photo has racked up nearly three million likes in just four hours, as well as a plethora of comments from celebrity friends like Quavo, 21 Savage and tennis star Genie Bouchard.

"Family first," wrote Diddy. "Kindergarten tings don't stand a chance," commented Preme.

Wherever in the world little Adonis is getting educated (I'm betting France, based on what appears to be the word "Bienvenue" written behind him in one of Brussaux's pics), Preme is right — he'll undoubtedly be a heartbreaker with those looks, genes and bank account.

We look forward to hearing his rap rendition of the ABCs (or "Ah Bay Says," should he stay in France with his maman for l'ecole.)