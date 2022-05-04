Drake proves he's the pettiest rapper alive by following troll's wife on Instagram

A happily-married mom from Maryland must have been shocked this week to find a flirty message in her Instagram DMs from a handsome, wealthy man who just so happens to be one the world's most-successful recording artists.

With gorgeous ladies regularly throwing themselves his way, Drake didn't need to hit on this one, but he did — purely out of spite — and people are getting a kick out of his shady moves.

This weirdness all started after Drake commented on a @lethalshooter Instagram post about super-involved NBA dads.

"Tee Morant is reaching LaVar Ball levels of annoyance," reads the screencaptured tweet shared to Instagram under a line of text that reads "This is crazy cause he's literally done nothing but be a supportive father on the sidelines giving props to his son & all his son's opponents."

Drizzy, a voracious sports fan and doting dad himself, dropped an atypically lengthy comment on the post.

Bro this Nigga drake a menace 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/GkK1XjoEpW — chris (@christiansbird) May 4, 2022

"Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja Or Melo or Lonzo, all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it's a right of passage to that the OG's talk shit," wrote @champagnepapi. "I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition."

Cute, and accurate, but a little too funny for at least one other commenter to process.

"Ya son prolly play with ghost writers," wrote @ceddybo_ybagnm, referencing longstanding rumours that Drake uses a ghostwriter to pen his hits (and, presumably, jokes.)

It's unlikely that the commenter thought Drake would ever see his words, but he did — and they irked the rapper to chirp back with "I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life."

Ba-BAM!

Screenshots of Drake's petty but hilarious reply started circulating on Twitter right away, prompting a wide variety of responses ranging from "that's dumb" to "PLEASE FOLLOW MY WIFE, TOO!"

Ceddy Bo's wife shared on her own Instagram Stories feed that Drake not only followed her, but slid into her DMs with a message of support.

"I'm here for you ma," he wrote to Toni Bowden, a self-described digital creator who, to be fair, is as hot if not hotter than many of the women Drake has been linked to in the past.

"My husband decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life," she wrote in an IG story with a laughing-so-hard-I'm-crying emoji.

It's been a busy 18 hours for Bowden since she was inadverdentaly pulled into this strange basketball-dad beef, with fake accounts using her photo and name popping up left and right on Instagram.

"Y'all are weird. I have no backup page. Report this shit" she wrote, screencapping a few of the bogus accounts, later posting another story warning people not to send these posers any money.

Ceddy seems to be getting a kick out of his newfound status as a viral sensation, joking in his own Instagram Stories that he'd be making "I'm here for you ma" t-shirts.

"Only a [guy] that's very secure in his relationship gonna think this is the funniest shit in the world," he wrote in another Stories post. "Her ass ain't going nowhere."

Drake: I’m here for you ma



Me to my man: pic.twitter.com/xB2lWKIv0E — Open up the marriage Mrs. Method Man!! 🥺 (@sassnsmiles) May 4, 2022

A quick scroll through either Ceddy or his wife's Instagram account lend plenty of credence to that statement — they're clearly head-over-heels for each other and have a beautiful family.

But not all women would be so strong; everyone knows about Drizzy's ridiculous Birkin Bag dowry, after all.