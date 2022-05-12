Music
toronto concerts summer 2022

25 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Big ticket concerts in Toronto for summer 2022 mean that some of the biggest names in the industry will be taking centre stage this season.

Harry Styles will be stopping in the city to play back-to-back shows, while Shawn Mendes will be here playing a couple of hometown shows in July. The Weeknd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, and many more will be also be coming to leave their mark on Toronto's favourite time of year.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • New Kids On The Block
      June 22
      New Kids On The Block
      Relive the nostalgia as 80s boyband New Kids On The Block are in town for the night, bringing along Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue for a night full of throwback hits.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Rex Orange County
      June 26
      Rex Orange County
      English singer-songwriter Rex Orange County is bringing his guitar and poetics to the city to woo the audience with his sultry voice.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Backstreet Boys
      July 1
      Backstreet Boys
      Round up your boyband-obsessed friends and head out to see pop legends Backstreet Boys perform some of your favourite throwback hits.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Machine Gun Kelly
      July 6
      Machine Gun Kelly
      Fresh off his new punk album, the award-winning rapper is headed to Toronto to show the city he's not a "Mainstream Sellout."
      Scotiabank Arena
    • The Weeknd
      July 8
      The Weeknd
      Scarborough's own The Weeknd is fresh off a string of hits from his recent release of "Dawn FM" and ready to perform his moody dark tunes for a night.
      Rogers Centre
    • Keith Urban
      July 9
      Keith Urban
      The Australian country star is making a stop in the city as part of his The Speed of Now Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Sum 41
      July 14
      Sum 41
      The Canadian rock band is back to play an even bigger show near their hometown this summer. They're bringing their friends All Time Low, Gob, and The OBGM along.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Maren Morris
      July 16
      Maren Morris
      Country star Maren Moris hopes that you don't get caught in "The Middle" of traffic when you're on your way to her show in Toronto.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Alanis Morissette
      July 17
      Alanis Morissette
      Alanis Morissette is embarking on a huge international tour to honour the 20th anniversary of "Jagged Little Pill." The Ottawa-born icon is making Toronto one of her upcoming stops.
      Budweiser Stage
    • 5 Seconds of Summer
      July 20
      5 Seconds of Summer
      Hot off the success of their latest album "Calm," the Aussie punks are stopping in Toronto as part of their Take My Hand Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Dua Lipa
      July 27
      Dua Lipa
      After rescheduling her Toronto show earlier this year, the English singer-songwriter will be "Levitating" the crowd with some of her smash hits.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Shawn Mendes
      July 31
      Shawn Mendes
      It's the "Summer of Love" as Shawn Mendes stops in the city to play two hometown shows this summer.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Swedish House Mafia
      August 5
      Swedish House Mafia
      The Swedish EDM trio will have you in "Paradise Again" as they spin some of their hottest tracks.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Lady Gaga
      August 6
      Lady Gaga
      Toronto is getting into a "Chromatica" frame of mind this summer as Lady Gaga brings her hot pink stadium tour to the Rogers Centre.
      Rogers Centre
    • The Goo Goo Dolls
      August 8
      The Goo Goo Dolls
      This Grammy-nominated rock band will have you in your feels as they sing some of your favourite throwback hits.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Pitbull
      August 13
      Pitbull
      Mr. Worldwide will be bringing along Iggy Azalea as he stops in Toronto for his Can't Stop Us Now Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Alicia Keys
      August 14
      Alicia Keys
      R&B superstar Alicia Keys is back in town to play lots of new and old hits at the show.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Harry Styles
      August 15-16
      Harry Styles
      Harry Styles won't be leaving the Scotiabank Arena "As It Was," he'll be transforming the arena into Harry's House for two nights.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Greta Van Fleet
      August 19
      Greta Van Fleet
      The Award-winning band will be making a stop in the city to rock the stage as part of their Dreams in Gold Tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Red Hot Chili Peppers
      August 21
      Red Hot Chili Peppers
      Get ready to relive some funky rock memories when the Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their friends The Strokes and Thundercat along on tour.
      Rogers Centre
    • Imagine Dragons
      August 22
      Imagine Dragons
      Imagine Dragons will be bringing the "Thunder" as they rock the stage this summer.
      Rogers Centre
    • Twenty One Pilots
      August 27
      Twenty One Pilots
      Relive your high school emo days as the pop-punk duo play songs off their latest album "Scaled and Icy."
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Florence and The Machine
      September 3
      Florence and The Machine
      Get lost in her whimsical voice and "Shake It Out" to some of her new and old hits.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Nas, Wu-Tang Clan
      September 4
      Nas, Wu-Tang Clan
      Legendary rapper Nas will be joining hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan for a night full of unbelievable hype.
      Budweiser Stage
    • My Chemical Romance
      September 5
      My Chemical Romance
      Emo never left us and leaders of the genre My Chemical Romance are reforming for a rare reunion tour you won't want to miss.
      Scotiabank Arena
