25 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Big ticket concerts in Toronto for summer 2022 mean that some of the biggest names in the industry will be taking centre stage this season.

Harry Styles will be stopping in the city to play back-to-back shows, while Shawn Mendes will be here playing a couple of hometown shows in July. The Weeknd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, and many more will be also be coming to leave their mark on Toronto's favourite time of year.