The Weeknd enlists Jim Carrey for his new Dawn FM album and people love the collab

The Weeknd enlisted iconic actor and fellow Scarborough native Jim Carrey for his just-released album Dawn FM and people love the Canadian collaboration.

Dawn FM, dubbed as "a dance party in purgatory," dropped on Jan. 7.

The 16-track, 52-minute studio album is The Weeknd's fifth and includes several other guests aside from Carrey including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Carrey's voice is heard on the title track as a radio announcer.

"You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You've been in the dark for way too long, it's time to walk into the light, accept your fate with open arms," Carrey says as images of an aged then young Abel Tesfaye appear in the trailer.

Carrey also co-wrote and performs Phantom Regret — "a stark, haunting spoken-word poem" — at the end of the album.

Tweeting about the album this week, Carrey called it "deep and elegant."

I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• https://t.co/FV2LoKLYVX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 3, 2022

The two became friends just before the pandemic — they live near each other in L.A. and Carrey dropped by on Tesfaye's 30th birthday, he said in an interview with GQ.

Abel and Jim Carrey got the most wholesome first meeting ever🤧 pic.twitter.com/Vzj97Om8GY — AbelFaith666🌅 (@vadapavmerchant) January 5, 2022

People seem to appreciate Carrey's work on Dawn FM.

"Yep, it all works. Really, really well," said USA Today writer Melissa Ruggieri.

not gonna lie.. that last bit of Jim Carrey got me shedding REAL MAN TEARS pic.twitter.com/XVKEVe0cj1 — 🕺 (@abelmemento) January 7, 2022

"Jim Carrey being on The Weeknd's new album made it so much better," another person wrote.

"the best song on the new the weeknd album is by jim carrey," another person said.

jim carrey being the narrator of @theweeknd's album was the collab I didn't know I needed pic.twitter.com/EIxLsn4RLg — ian (taylor's version) (@InternetIan) January 7, 2022

"The Weeknd having Jim Carrey narrate the album is genius!! I never knew I needed this," yet another person said.

@JimCarrey actually got me shook, never thought @theweeknd and Jim together could get me to that level of emotion. I can't wait for the music videos! — Kalaxy the JellyBabe (@SuuggestKalaxy) January 7, 2022

It seems an unusual pairing of two people from two different generations and professions, but the Canadian collaboration works.