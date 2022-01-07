Music
Karen Longwell
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
the weeknd dawn

The Weeknd enlists Jim Carrey for his new Dawn FM album and people love the collab

Music
Karen Longwell
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Weeknd enlisted iconic actor and fellow Scarborough native Jim Carrey for his just-released album Dawn FM and people love the Canadian collaboration.

Dawn FM, dubbed as "a dance party in purgatory," dropped on Jan. 7.

Carrey's voice is heard on the title track as a radio announcer.

"You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You've been in the dark for way too long, it's time to walk into the light, accept your fate with open arms," Carrey says as images of an aged then young Abel Tesfaye appear in the trailer.

Carrey also co-wrote and performs Phantom Regret — "a stark, haunting spoken-word poem" — at the end of the album.

Tweeting about the album this week, Carrey called it "deep and elegant."

The two became friends just before the pandemic — they live near each other in L.A. and Carrey dropped by on Tesfaye's 30th birthday, he said in an interview with GQ.

People seem to appreciate Carrey's work on Dawn FM.

"Yep, it all works. Really, really well," said USA Today writer Melissa Ruggieri.

"Jim Carrey being on The Weeknd's new album made it so much better," another person wrote.

"the best song on the new the weeknd album is by jim carrey," another person said.

"The Weeknd having Jim Carrey narrate the album is genius!! I never knew I needed this," yet another person said.

It seems an unusual pairing of two people from two different generations and professions, but the Canadian collaboration works.

Lead photo by

The Weeknd

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The Weeknd enlists Jim Carrey for his new Dawn FM album and people love the collab

Drake spent NYE partying on a yacht in St. Barts with Jake Paul and Leonardo DiCaprio

Shawn Mendes opens up about new breakup song from his Toronto condo

Drake shares unbelievable video of his 4-year-old son Adonis sinking a bucket

Drake approves TikTok user's flawless impression of his drunken NBA playoffs speech

Fans reacting after Drake got completely outshined by Kanye at benefit concert

Drake was reunited with former Raptor Kyle Lowry at an event in Toronto

Fans resoundingly support Drake's move to withdraw from the 2022 Grammys