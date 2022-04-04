Shawn Mendes finally adds Toronto tour date after nearly skipping the city entirely

Earlier last year, Shawn Mendes announced that he was going on a world tour but for fans here in the city, they felt snubbed as there was no Toronto show added, despite the fact that he's a homegrown superstar that proudly resides in a condo downtown.

If you were disappointed by this news, you can now rejoice as the singer-songwriter finally added a Toronto date after nearly skipping the city entirely.

New #WonderTheWorldTour shows added in North America & more tickets added to all NA dates 🤍 Presales for new shows start Weds 4/6, & newly added tickets go onsale Friday 4/8. All ticket & presale info at https://t.co/NbLFeM3Z0t pic.twitter.com/FlICMwBGEs — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 4, 2022

This announcement has fans ecstatic.

YAYAYAYAYAY IM GONNA SEE SHAWN IN TORONTO YESSSSS — teagan⁷ (@perfctlyteagan) April 4, 2022

Fans can't seem to keep their excitement in.

OMG SHAWN MENDES IS COMING TO TORONTO FINALLY!!!! I’M LITERALLY SCREAMING!!!! @ShawnMendes @ShawnAccess — Rebecca is a complete mess (@ITSMEBECCALAUDI) April 4, 2022

With some praising that he finally added a hometown show.

SHAWN FINALLY ANNOUNCED HIS TORONTO SHOW — 🕯San 🕯 (@sanluvsharry) April 4, 2022

One fan wrote that they're planning on spending all their money to get tickets for this show.

SHAWN ANNOUNCING THE TORONTO DATE FINALLY! U ALREADY KNOW IVE BEEN SAVING FOREVER FOR THIS AND IM DRAINING ALL MY MONEY ON THIS MAN — jing :) (@alwaysbeenroses) April 4, 2022

Another said it's their dream to see Mendes in Toronto.

like me going in toronto one of my favorite city in this whole world to see shawn my favorite person i cant. this is a dream — m.☽ (@tmhtlthestars) April 4, 2022

While fans are grateful for the new tour date, some are upset that it's only one night.

Only one night in Toronto at scotiabank???? It’s going to be impossible to get tickets — Sophia (@lovesophia02) April 4, 2022

Another fan suggested that he should announce a second show.

Shawn only having one Toronto date… c’mon, save some time and add the second show now lol — joelle (@heataboveniall) April 4, 2022

For those who are excited to see him return to the city, Shawn Mendes will be stopping in Toronto as part of his Wonder World Tour on July 31 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets go on sale on April 8 at 10:00 a.m.