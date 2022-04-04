Shawn Mendes finally adds Toronto tour date after nearly skipping the city entirely

Music
shawn mendes wonder world tour

Earlier last year, Shawn Mendes announced that he was going on a world tour but for fans here in the city, they felt snubbed as there was no Toronto show added, despite the fact that he's a homegrown superstar that proudly resides in a condo downtown.

If you were disappointed by this news, you can now rejoice as the singer-songwriter finally added a Toronto date after nearly skipping the city entirely.

This announcement has fans ecstatic.

Fans can't seem to keep their excitement in.

With some praising that he finally added a hometown show.

One fan wrote that they're planning on spending all their money to get tickets for this show.

Another said it's their dream to see Mendes in Toronto.

While fans are grateful for the new tour date, some are upset that it's only one night.

Another fan suggested that he should announce a second show.

For those who are excited to see him return to the city, Shawn Mendes will be stopping in Toronto as part of his Wonder World Tour on July 31 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Tickets go on sale on April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

