Shawn Mendes announces world tour with no Toronto dates and people are confused

The phrase "Shawn Mendes is going on tour" is typically one that prompts excitement beyond compare from the musician's devoted Toronto fans, but right now it's a bit of a sore spot for all those hoping to see him in concert at the Rogers Centre next year.

The Pickering-born artist just announced the Wonder World Tour beginning in March 2022 with shows in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

I am so happy to be able to tour with all these incredible people ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/RJTortuEAC — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 23, 2021

But while performances in Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton are included on the list of shows, a Toronto date is nowhere to be found.

The fact that Shawn Mendes didn't put any tour dates for Toronto Canada makes me upset #WonderWorldTour pic.twitter.com/tIQtcsNMCX — Mikey_is_a_goose♡ (@5sosHelen) September 23, 2021

Mendes' Toronto fans are understandably confused by the move, especially considering the excitement the singer expressed about getting to play the Rogers Centre for the first time during his 2019 tour.

Honestly, is it even a shawn mendes world tour if he doesn't come to toronto? — Suhani?! L♡VE ON TOUR (@ihugangelzayn) September 23, 2021

"It's taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was... I've never experienced something so moving in my entire life," he wrote on Instagram after the performance.

Shawn Mendes really isn’t coming to Toronto on his WORLD tour???? His hometown???? EXCUSE ME???? — christine (@christineealii) September 23, 2021

Fans have since taken to social media to express their disappointment about the absence of a Toronto show, with many saying they simply don't understand how the singer could skip his hometown on tour.

Mendes is also known to openly express his love for Toronto, making the decision all the more confusing.

@ShawnMendes im literally gonna cry wheres the toronto date im not kidding rn — car (@fadesonfilm) September 23, 2021

But fear not, Mendes army, because if you look closely enough, you'll see that the tour announcement includes fine print that says "more dates to be announced."

having to wait for shawn mendes to announce his toronto dates bruh — mel (@melcvong) September 23, 2021

And if there's anything we know for sure about this Ontario-born pop star, it's that he wouldn't dare forget about his beloved hometown.