Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
shawn mendes tour 2022

Shawn Mendes announces world tour with no Toronto dates and people are confused

The phrase "Shawn Mendes is going on tour" is typically one that prompts excitement beyond compare from the musician's devoted Toronto fans, but right now it's a bit of a sore spot for all those hoping to see him in concert at the Rogers Centre next year. 

The Pickering-born artist just announced the Wonder World Tour beginning in March 2022 with shows in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

But while performances in Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton are included on the list of shows, a Toronto date is nowhere to be found. 

Mendes' Toronto fans are understandably confused by the move, especially considering the excitement the singer expressed about getting to play the Rogers Centre for the first time during his 2019 tour. 

"It's taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was... I've never experienced something so moving in my entire life," he wrote on Instagram after the performance. 

Fans have since taken to social media to express their disappointment about the absence of a Toronto show, with many saying they simply don't understand how the singer could skip his hometown on tour. 

Mendes is also known to openly express his love for Toronto, making the decision all the more confusing.

But fear not, Mendes army, because if you look closely enough, you'll see that the tour announcement includes fine print that says "more dates to be announced."

And if there's anything we know for sure about this Ontario-born pop star, it's that he wouldn't dare forget about his beloved hometown. 

Shawn Mendes

