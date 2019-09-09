Music
Mira Miller
Posted 42 minutes ago



Shawn Mendes needed 24 hours to reflect on breathtaking Toronto show

Shawn Mendes' concert at Rogers Centre marked the end of his North American tour as well as his first ever stadium show, and it was definitely one for the books. 

The concert was so special to the singer that he had to take a full day to process how meaningful it truly was. 

"It’s taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was... I’ve never experienced something so moving in my entire life" the Pickering-native posted on his Instagram and Twitter. 

He then thanked his fans for an amazing tour and summer. 

The show was full of surprises, including a guest appearance by Mendes' rumoured-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The duo performed a steamy duet of their hit song Señorita before exchanging a barely-visible peck on stage. 

Mendes' concert also featured a surprise proposal when his trainer Josh asked his girlfriend to marry him — to which she thankfully said yes. 

At one point, the heartthrob experienced an unfortunate but hilarious wardrobe malfunction, and his impossibly tight pants didn't help hide it. 

That's right, Mendes sang at least an entire song with his fly undone. 

He managed to fix the zipper at some point, and the malfunction stayed pretty under wraps until fans took to social media to lovingly poke fun at the star. 

Still, the concert had its share of meaningful moments. 

Mendes, who is known to be charitable and fairly political, used his platform to encourage fans to change the world and make a difference during his powerful song Youth

The concert also featured plastic bracelets that lit up in unison with the music, as well as a ton of confetti. And while it definitely added to the experience, some were angry about all the plastic waste produced in just one show. 

"Saw your Toronto show last night! It was awesome!! But what’s up with the bracelets??? Yes. They looked REALLY cool. But they don’t light up after the concert? What a waste!! Can they even be recycled? Really need you to get on board and think about the environment!!," one Twitter user wrote online. 

The show ended slightly abruptly with no encore, which left some fans confused. 

Still, the concert was an overall success according to the singer, his fans and reviews. And it's a good thing considering all the promoting that went in to hyping up the 21 year-old's very first stadium show. 



