Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
roots shawn mendes collection

There's a Shawn Mendes pop-up in Toronto

If you're looking for another way to get your Shawn Mendes fix in Toronto right know — other than his concert, Tim Hortons cups and sightings all over the city — this one's for you. 

Starting tonight at 6 p.m., Roots is launching the second limited-edition Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection at a pop-up in Toronto. 

Last year, the Canadian brand partnered with the Pickering-native and released a collection to promote his first ever upcoming stadium concert. 

That concert is happening just two days from now, so what better time to launch a whole new collection?

The pop-up won't just showcase and sell the new clothing, it'll also feature a rose garden comprised of more than 10,000 fresh pink roses. 

The path to the pop-up will be lined with flowers to further enhance the experience for Mendes' most dedicated fans. 

The installation will be open at 290 Bremner Blvd. on September 4 and 5 starting at 6 p.m. as well as September 6, the day of the concert, at 3 p.m.

The brand new collection will be available internationally on the Roots website starting September 5.

Shawn Mendes

