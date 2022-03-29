Harry Styles has launched a scavenger hunt in Toronto to promote his upcoming album

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles has just announced the release of his new upcoming album, Harry's House, out on May 20. With this announcement, the singer also dropped a new website and when you inspect the code elements, a series of coordinates pop up under "coords_poster".

Luckily for Toronto fans, specific coordinates have popped up for a promotional scavenger hunt, and a special poster will be found somewhere in the city.

After working out the coordinates, fans have discovered that the poster is located somewhere at City Hall. This news has sent fans into a frenzied outdoor mission around Toronto trying to find the poster.

📍Check out all the cities that appeared in the poster coordinates. If you live in one of these, make sure to be on the lookout!



Credits to @moonboycanyon for finding them al! pic.twitter.com/onGl1p7JEQ — HSD (@hsdaily) March 27, 2022

Toronto fans have rushed to the location, hoping to get a glimpse and photo of the poster but to their disappointment, nothing was found at the location.

did anyone find the toronto harry poster? — WWAFA DAY (@premiumclorox) March 28, 2022

City Hall is a big space and no one has been able to locate exactly where the poster is hung up.

Does anyone know exactly where the Harry Styles poster is in Toronto near City Hall? — kindageorgia (@kindageorgia) March 28, 2022

One fan had covered a bigger radius, even walking towards Massey Hall, in hopes to spot the poster.

I looked for a poster where the coordinates were in Toronto at city hall/Massey square, also looked at Massey hall where ppl thought a dykwya poster was gonna turn up last time but nothing… I’m going home, it’s freezing… -18°c…. The things I do for Harry 😂 — E (@lonelycanyon28) March 28, 2022

Some are even convinced there's no poster in Toronto since no one has found it yet.

im convinced harry styles doesn’t have a toronto poster i cannot find it — morgan (@auntmayzing) March 28, 2022

Although no Toronto fans have been able to find the poster as of yet, fans across the world have been able to find their local poster or billboard.

The posters were also spotted in Ottawa but unfortunately, some fans have already ripped one down.

y’all there’s only one harry styles poster left in ottawa lol (some girls just took the purple one) pic.twitter.com/xzgYxF04V8 — sabrina (@tpwkksabrina) March 28, 2022

This isn't the first time Harry Styles has done this to promote a recent record. Styles hid promotional posters in Kensington Market in Dec. 2020 to promote his album Fine Line.

we’ll be a fine line 💘💘💘 pic.twitter.com/Ayf7A2kT2a — grace 🌼 (@onlyange1) January 10, 2020

Harry Styles has some dedicated fans so hopefully, someone will be able to spot the posters soon and let others know so they can check them out.