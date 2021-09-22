Brampton rapper Tory Lanez trends on Twitter as fans wonder if he's going to jail

Rapper Tory Lanez, a Brampton native, has been in hot water for more than a year now after an incident in which he was said to have shot fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in the foot (not to mention that time he punched a fan at a home show).

Toronto fans disowned the star last summer after Stallion publicly came out to accuse Lanez of the crime, which took place in July 2020 as the two left a Hollywood Hills party with a group in the latter's vehicle.

Though Lanez put out an album denying the claims, text messages were leaked that showed him apologizing to Stallion for something, saying "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk," TMZ reported at the time.

The 29-year-old was finally charged by Los Angeles authorities in October for assault with a semiautomatic firearm (along with his previous charge of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle), and faces a hearing for the case tomorrow, Sept. 23.

This could explain him wiping his social media and tweeting "it's been real" late last night.

Lanez's name was suddenly trending on the social media platform today after the cryptic statement, with many wondering if he was going to jail — and even more celebrating the fact that he might be.

Though it's unclear what Lanez's fate will be come tomorrow or long-term, many are enthusiastically supporting Megan and other victims of violent assaults at the hands of men (though there are those who believe the shooting was fake).

Some are questioning if he might even be deported back to Canada instead of serving time in L.A., while others find it funny that he was playing a carefree game of basketball against Drake in Miami just days ago.

Unfortunately, Lanez made the mistake of appearing at the Rolling Loud Festival in that same city last month, which violated the restraining order against him given that Stallion was present and performing.

Lanez's bail was increased by $60k to a whopping $250k as a result, while a judge said he would be imprisoned immediately if there were any further issues. Some online are speculating that if he does go to jail tomorrow, it could be due to this slip-up.

Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted of the assault charge.