Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
what happened to megan thee stallion

Tory Lanez apparently shot Megan Thee Stallion because he was too drunk

Drama and conjecture have been swirling around WAP rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Toronto-area performer Tory Lanez over the past few months, especially ever since the former broke the news that it was allegedly the latter who shot her in a much-publicized incident that took place in L.A. back in July.

Details continue to emerge about the evening, during which Lanez is said to have shot Stallion from the back seat of his SUV as she tried to walk away from an altercation in the vehicle — tidbits including this week's revelation that Lanez apparently apologized to the victim over text, admitting his fault.

His excuse? He was drunk.

"I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," TMZ reports that Lanez texted Megan soon after the shooting. "I was just too drunk"

"None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk," he continued.

It was in the wee hours of July 12 that Lanez allegedly shot Stallion in not one, but both feet after they left a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Police, who were responding to a call about a fight at the get-together, arrested and charged the Canadian musician with carrying a concealed weapon in his car, and also had Stallion rushed to hospital, unaware of the fact that Megan's wounds were gunshots or that Lanez was potentially connected to her injuries.

Stallion's friend and Lanez's bodyguard were also present in the chauffeur-driven vehicle.

Lanez is currently out on bond after being released on a $35,000 bail, and is heading to court for the concealed weapon charge in October.

He could also now face felony charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm from the L.A. County District Attorney, though he's yet to be arrested or actually charged for the shooting yet.

Many Toronto fans disowned the hip-hop artist, who actually hails from Brampton, after Stallion shared the allegedly true version of events on Instagram Live late last month.

