Tory Lanez punched a fan at his show in Toronto

Toronto-born rapper Tory Lanez pulled a total Justin Timberlake last night by reaching out to touch a fan while performing at REBEL nightclub. Sort of.

When Timberlake does it, it's more of a friendly, sweeping hand touch spread across fans who are crying in the front row.

Lanez is seen in a video jumping into the crowd and punching someone — but hey, at least the fan can say they got up close and personal with a famous musician?

Footage shot by fans during Wednesday night's concert — one of two Toronto stops on the rapper's "Memories Don't Die Tour" — appears to show Lanez punching someone in the crowd.

"Hands the f**k up!" he yells into the microphone before stepping offstage and into the audience.

Hot New Hip Hop explains that it's common, if not expected, for Lanez to crowd surf between songs at his shows.

"Tory likes to take time out his show and literally walk across the hands of the crowd, as if he were 'crowd walking.'," writes Kevin Goddard "It's usually a big hit at his shows, and one where fans can get up close... However, it looks like someone might’ve taking things a bit too far recently in his hometown."

For whatever reason, when Lanez walked off the stage last night, he didn't crowd surf — he stepped into the audience started wailing on someone right away.

The person being punched cannot be seen in any of the clips that have surfaced so far and Lanez himself has yet to address the incident publicly, so it's hard to know what happened here.

The show went on from there, and will go on tonight again when Lanez plays his second hometown show at REBEL.