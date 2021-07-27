Toronto is getting its first outdoor summer music festival post lockdown

The day is finally here: Toronto is coming out of lockdown and we're actually getting our first live outdoor music festival.

Together Again is being put on by INK Entertainment at CityView Drive-In, an outdoor venue concept near their club Rebel.

With sets from eight DJs, the one-day fest will take place within the very next month. Mark Oliver, Manzone & Strong, Addy, Joee Cons, Dee Cee, Kevin Faria, Bipolur and Liam Keery will be playing sets.

DJs like Mark Oliver have been playing other venues like Vertigo since restrictions started lifting on gathering indoors.

The stage has been hosting ongoing movie screenings and with the loosening of restrictions, live performances. A Drive 'N Queens summer drag series has been ongoing, and a "tailgate party" with a live band and performances from major artists on a big screen took place there on July 1.

CityView has also played host to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and a "Re-Live Veld" event that showed footage from Toronto's Veld Festival.

Standing-room-only tickets for Together Again went on sale on July 26, start at $36.93 including fees, and range up to $73.86 for "VIP Tier 2" tickets.

The event takes place Aug. 15 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with doors at 2 p.m., and is 19+.