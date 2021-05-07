Stars of Canada's Drag race to perform at drive-in shows in Toronto this summer

Some of Canada's biggest drag stars are set to perform in a new monthly concert series at Toronto's Cityview Drive-In this summer.

The series, called Drive 'N Queens, will see one drag show per month held at the outdoor theatre in the massive parking lot at Rebel Nightclub, and it'll feature a number of well-known local drag queens including contestants from the first season of Canada's Drag Race.

The first concert, scheduled for June 12, will feature iconic queen Tynomi Banks as headliner along with performers Jada Hudson, Lemon, Jimbo and Aurora Matrix.

The second show, on July 10, will also feature Banks as well as Kiara, JuiceBoxx, Ivory Towers and Miss Fiercalicious.

Similar concerts are also scheduled to take place on August 21, September 18 and October 9, and the performers for each show will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the first two shows are already on sale and they start at $120 per car.

Ontario's current stay-at-home order, in place until at least May 19, does not allow for drive-in shows, and the potential for it to be extended means there's a chance these shows could be cancelled or postponed.

Still, the hope is that Ontario's COVID-19 situation will continue to improve, allowing for drive-in events to go ahead this summer just like last year.

"We've all been through one mother of a year, so I've decided to bring some joy back to our city with a high-energy Saturday night drag show," wrote Banks on Instagram Friday.

"Get ready for some of Canada's favourite queens to energize you and make you feel alive again. Can't wait to see you all! Love Tynomi xo."