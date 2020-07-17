Here are all the drive-in movies and events happening in Toronto this summer

Drive-in movies, concerts and events in Toronto have become the hottest way to enjoy the city while socially distancing in your car.

Thanks to the pandemic, we've entered a new era of what used to be a pretty retro way of watching a movie. While you can always head to drive-in movie theatres near Toronto for consistent programming, there's a whole slew of events happening at brand new spots in the city.

Here's a roundup of all the drive-in events happening in Toronto.

Taking over the Polson Pier parking lot is this 200-vehicle drive-in from INK Entertainment, the same people behind Rebel Nightclub. Tickets range from around $120 to $170 per vehicle, depending on your distance from the stage. They have two upcoming events announced so far:

Saturday, July 18, 2020 - Allan Rayman, 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 6, 2020 - A Tribe Called Red, 6 p.m.

This new live entertainment series is hitting Ontario Place's East Commons drive-in area with events for the rest of the summer.

Every night will include DJs, stand-up comics, musicians, and the best part: two full-length feature films, back-to-back. Order from a food truck and someone will bring your meal to you on rollerblades. Gates open at 6 p.m., entertainment starts at 8 p.m.

Here's what has been announced so far:

Friday, July 17, 2020 - Feature film: Rocketman, with comedian Evan Carter and live music from Steph La Rochelle and Rory Taillon.

Saturday, July 18, 2020 - Feature film: Ford v Ferrari, with comedia Kate Davis and live music from Sean Jones & The Righteous Echo.

Cadillac Fairview has partnered with the City of Toronto on the DriveInTO project. That means movie nights will soon temporarily take over Etobicoke's CF Sherway Gardens parking lot with films, concerts, and sports broadcasts.

No schedule has been release yet, but you can stay on top of the news by signing up to CF's newsletter.

This two-day music and film series takes place on July 25 and 26, with performances from Kardinal Offishall, Frank Walker, and Karl Wolf, with movies happening after the performances. It's a family-friendly event, and proceeds go to groups like Second Harvest and the Food Bank of York Region.

Toronto's biggest park, Downsview park, is hosting weekly Friday night drive-in movies from July 3 to September 4. That means five weeks of films that start at dusk. Screenings are free, but you'll have to reserve tickets in advance.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, July 24, 2020 – Lego 2, at dusk (approx. 9pm)

Friday, August 7, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 9pm)

Friday, August 21, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 8:30pm)

Friday, September 4, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 8:30pm)

We won't be able to congregate at our favourity Toronto theatres anymore, but the city's DriveInTO program will be offering free screenings for fests like Hot Docs (May 28 to June 24), imagineNATIVE (October 20-25), and TIFF (September 10-19) at Ontario Place.

Meanwhile, Inside Out (October 1-11), Reel Asian (TBA), Reelworld (TBA), and Regent Park Film Festival (November) will take place at CityView.

Specific dates for screenings are still pending, but coming up first is the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, Lavazza, taking place at Ontario Place from July 20 to July 31.