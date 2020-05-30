Film
drive-in theatre

Drive-in movie theatres are finally allowed to open in Ontario

We may not be able to hit up Scotiabank Theatre anytime soon, but starting Sunday, we'll be able to catch a flick in drive-in movie theatres across Ontario. 

The province has announced that outdoor big screens can resume business starting Sunday. 

Most drive-in movie theatres near Toronto have been gearing up for a busy season already with the expectation that they'd be getting the go-ahead from the government this summer.  

Typically opening in March, theatres in Ontario were forced to remain close during the pandemic, despite being naturally suited up for physical distancing, since staying in your own car is kind of the point. 

Most theatres have installed portable washrooms and online ordering systems that allow them to deliver food and drinks safely to customers' cars. 

Here is a list of eight drive-in movie theatres near Toronto.

