Drive-in movie theatres near Toronto expect a busy summer but wait for approval to open

Drive-in movie theatres are gearing up for reopening and there are several within one to two hours of Toronto.

As summer approaches, drive-in theatres wait for the go-ahead to open from the provincial government.

“Not sure if we’re going to get the ok yet! Keep checking!” The Boonies Drive-in Theatre in Tilbury posted on their Facebook page.

Many drive-in theatres had planned to open in March but remained closed due to the pandemic. Theatres are not listed under the province’s Stage 1 list of businesses allowed to reopen in Ontario.

Unlike movie theatres, drive-in theatres easily allow for physical distancing because customers can remain in their cars, said Peter Boros, director of marketing and communications for Premier Theatres, which has five drive-in theatres in Ontario.

“This is under the stars, this is in your own car,” Boros added.

Boros hopes drive-in theatres can open in June.

“We are hopeful — let’s cross our fingers,” Boros told blogTO.

Meanwhile, they installing additional portable washrooms, creating an online ordering system to deliver food and drinks to customers’ cars, and sanitizing stations, he said. They are also moving to an online payment system for ticket sales.

“This year is going to be challenging to operate yet we are going to be very busy,” he added.

Customers seem anxious for a night out at the movies.

“We had over a 1,000 requests in the last couple of days on just when are you opening,” Boros said.

Those considering a trip to a drive-in should check the theatre’s website first for their updated payment system.

Also theatres don't allow outside food and drinks. The majority of profit for drive-in theatres is food and drinks, said Boros. If outside food is spotted in a car, the theatre staff will ask that you put it away, he said.

Here is a list of seven drive-in theatres near Toronto: