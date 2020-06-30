Rebel Nightclub announces summer concerts and events at new Toronto drive-in theatre

Toronto's all-new downtown drive-in theatre and outdoor concert venue near Rebel Nightclub is already gearing up to be one of the best things to come out of an otherwise boring summer.

INK Entertainment provided more details on what to expect for the new CityView Drive-In that's taking over the parking lot just north of Rebel at 20 Polson Street.

"Designed to host 200+ vehicles in reserved parking spots a minimum of seven feet apart, guests can enjoy live entertainment from the 238-foot stage and three large LED screens supplied by Apex Sound & Light from the comfort of their own car," reads a press release.

The venue is set to open sometime in the next couple of weeks, judging by the first round of concerts beginning on July 16 with Monster Truck, July 18 with Allan Rayman and August 9 with A Tribe Called Red.

"To listen, guests will be provided with a designated FM radio frequency to tune in from their cars without needing to lower their windows," it continues.

"If they desire, they can also listen to the show through the venue's state-of-the-art sound system. Concessions and merchandise will also be available for online purchase and contactless delivery to the guest’s vehicle."

Tickets for events, concerts and movie nights can be purchased online ahead of time and scanned at the gate via a touchless system.

Toronto has been without a drive-in since The Docks Drive-In closed in 2018.

This summer, Toronto can expect new drive-in experiences at both Downsview Park and Ontario Place beginning next month.